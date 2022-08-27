HAAS: State lawmakers address mental health

This year in the General Assembly was unlike any other. We had a truncated session to account for the delayed census data, which meant a delayed primary election and an earlier adjournment day in the State Capitol. In Springfield, as lawmakers, we had a lot to get done in a little amount of time.

In total over 400 bills were passed in both chambers of the legislature, but there were a few of note that will make great strides forward in an area that needed to see vast improvement: mental health. As your state representative, I proudly serve on the House Mental Health and Addiction Committee where I was able to see firsthand bills come through the ground level of the legislature that would truly make a difference in our community and the larger state.

This year’s state budget included significant investment in areas of mental health to increase access to the behavioral health system in every region of Illinois.

I proudly co-sponsored SB3914, which gives teachers some necessary support. With this change to the law, teachers can use sick leave for mental health purposes. The state of Illinois has been combating an ongoing teacher shortage and this bill is a welcomed change to help support educators and the profession as a whole.

The ongoing crisis at the Department of Children and Family Services is something the Pritzker administration needs to face head-on for the sake of kids in the state’s care, but in the General Assembly, I was proud to do my part by supporting legislation to create the Holistic Mental Health Care for Youth in Care Task Force (HB4306). This is needed now more than ever: the first step toward providing kids in the state’s care with the services and mental health support they need.

If we are truly going to change mental health as a whole in Illinois, it starts with aiding and supporting mental health professionals. I backed legislation that does just that (SB3617): to strengthen the State’s behavioral health workforce by allowing professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), expanding behavioral health training, incentivizing the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, and making it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.

Passed earlier in this term in the General Assembly and signed into law are two integral pieces of legislation that have changed how mental health coverage is given and the overall rapid response to emergency situations. Legislation passed (HB2595) to require medically necessary mental health care to be covered by insurance beginning next year. This is a groundbreaking change that will now require coverage for mental, emotional, nervous or substance use disorders.

We also created a new first responder system (HB2784) that will coordinate 911 and with the newly established 988 mental health crisis line in emergency responses. This initiative — the first statewide approach of its kind in the nation — aims to reduce arrests for those with mental illnesses who are deserving of a specialist’s intervention.

As a social worker who has spent over 30 years serving our community, I am proud to have backed these mental health initiatives, and many more, at the state level, so that our community and the larger state of Illinois can be better than ever for generations to come. The work is not yet done; in Springfield we can only continue to build on this success.