MAREK: The trial of a provocateur

Many of us read of the Texas trial of Alex Jones over the past two weeks. The lawsuit was a civil action filed by the parents of a child victim at Sandy Hook in 2012. The basis of the law suit was the damage to the mental and physical health of the parents when Alex Jones claimed over and over that the massacre of children at the Sandy Hook school was an outright hoax on the American people.

Who is this jerk anyway? And how could he injure people hundreds of miles away from Austin, Texas, where he lived? Further, does freedom of speech come into play under the First Amendment for such behavior?

Let’s start with who this man is. Alex Jones started as a commentator on public television in the early 1990s. As a devoted conservative, he felt that it was his duty to challenge the government of America. His rather unusual opinions were widespread for years on TV, until the stations he broadcast on left him as his outlandish claims were driving away their sponsors.

His first major attack on our government was about the massacre in Waco, Texas, where federal troops stormed the compound of the cultish Branch Davidians. The raid accounted for four dead federal agents and 82 cultists who believed in the teachings of their leader. Jones stirred anti-government quite successfully over that debacle.

He then claimed that the bombing of the federal buildings in Oklahoma City was a retribution for Waco, and that this was a huge staged event by the government. This resulted in his remaining TV show being canceled. But he wasn’t finished.

We now had the internet where anyone could broadcast opinions across the world. His show was soon carried by more than 100 FM and AM stations. After 9/11, he spoke of the catastrophe as another staged event by our government. This caused many of the radio stations to discontinue his rants. But Jones continued to spread his word that the many terrorist attacks throughout our country were false — flags events “with paid actors.” He claimed that these attacks occurred because the government wanted them to happen, or that they didn’t occur at all.

Then Jones teamed with Trump in belief of the stolen election theory and sported the “Stop the Steal.” He professed QAnon theories. He even suggested that the lies that the liberal politicians in the Democratic Party were “cannibalistic, statistic, pedophiles” were true, and that these were the people who controlled our government.

He and his Infowars platform were eventually banned by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and Apple. But he still had his own way of spreading his word across the computerized world. He had made millions from his broadcasts with millions of believers of his theories.

But finally he met worthy opponents. The parents of one of those children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre had had enough. Suit was filed in Austin, Texas, as that is Jones’s resident state. It was presented to a jury for actual and punitive damages for the dangerous broadcasts of disinformation resulting in damage to the parents.

During the trial, the defense tried to bring up that Jones had filed bankruptcy, but Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled that this was irrelevant. Jones’ lawyers then tried to argue that Jones had believed that all these statements were true, and that he could spout them under First Amendment freedom of speech rights. The Judge quickly dismissed such nonsense, stating that the trial was not about what he believed, but what was the truth.

The Judge responded,” You believe everything you say is true. Your belief does not make it true. That is what we’re doing here.” She noted that the Constitution does not permit speech that defames someone or is dangerous, and that the law does limit what false and potentially harmful statements a speaker may make.

The parents testified about the harassment that they had suffered from people who believed Jones’s rants that the massacre was all false. They told of personal attacks by Jones’ listeners including firing weapons at their home, death threats and hateful emails.

During his own testimony, Jones, perhaps to limit the damages that might be awarded, admitted that Sandy Hook was real and that it was all true. But a bit late. The jury awarded $4 million in actual damages. Then they returned to their deliberations and awarded more than $40 million in punitive damages. The federal law does have a rather low limit for maximum punitive damages that can be awarded, but I would assume that the defendant will appeal and this law can then be tested by the plaintiffs as well if the judge invokes such a maximum.

Perhaps this will be enough to drive Jones from his stage, but what do his millions of believers believe now? He admitted under oath that he lied about it all, and the killings were real. This is more than Trump did about his lies concerning the stolen election.

This rhetoric is a leading example of people with power, even if it is only free speech and the internet, to further the cause of hate in this country. As Nazi propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, once said, “If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.”

Heaven help us from such liars.