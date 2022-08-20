JACKSON: This is not how you correct a past wrong

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was supposed to embody the spirit of fairness and equality. It was the elixir for our greatest ailment. In particular, it was Title VII of the groundbreaking law that purported to protect job applicants from discrimination based of a slew of factors.

There are always exceptions, but most employers could no longer deny opportunity to job seekers based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The act was a great leap from our slavery and Jim Crow eras. Diversity was legitimate and progressive. Now it has become synonymous with guilt.

Oh, how the pendulum has swung. A mere half-century later, we are seeing the formerly oppressed become the oppressors. We have failed to reach center rest. A second wrong implemented to make a right.

In an unconscionable move, a Minneapolis, Minn., public school district and the teacher’s union has agreed on a contract that allows for the reduction of teachers to be determined by race. Specifically, if district-wide layoffs become necessary, white teachers, regardless of seniority will be let go first. Teachers of an underrepresented population (anyone not white) will be exempt from losing their employment.

Some exact verbiage from the agreement reads, “Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing (reducing) a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population.”

Citing past discrimination, the agreement’s intent was to correct the district’s lack of diversity.

This unconstitutional and blatant racial discrimination was mutually agreed upon by the teachers union and the school district. Union leaders even touted the agreement as a “huge move forward for the retention of teachers of color” and calling it a “national model” for schools in other states to emulate. Let’s hope not.

This is not good. This is not right. This is not how you correct a past wrong. This would not be hailed as a victory if the roles were reversed. Racism is one of the weakest links in our society’s chain. We should not accept a government that outlaws racism while allowing it to sponsor racism. And there is no union in a labor agreement that allows select members to be unrepresented. What kind of grievance process are the white teachers afforded for the dues they pay?

And the silly notion that students of a certain race or color need to see teachers like themselves to comprehend better is a bunch of nonsense. Knowledge is colorless. Three apples plus three apples equal six apples. Pi equals circumference divided by diameter. A complete sentence must have at least one subject and predicate. The race, creed, color, gender, religion of the teacher is irrelevant.

Even more than the white teachers who will be discriminated against by this agreement, those most harmed by this will be the students. Kids learn from competent, caring engaging teachers. The school district and the union membership should know that this agreement unfairly removes some of those kinds of teachers.

What is even more bizarre than the blatant in-your-face racism of this contract agreement is how the teachers union describes itself. From the About Us page of the union’s website, it claims, “The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is a union of professionals that champions fairness; democracy, economic opportunity; and high-quality education, healthcare, and public services for our students, their families and our communities. We are committed to advancing these principles through community engagement, organizing, collective bargaining and political activism, and especially through the work our members do.”

Champions of fairness? How can the union claim to be fair while abandoning the objective Last-In, First-Out (LIFO) seniority system?

If this scenario was reversed and tenured or senior black teachers were let go before more recently hired white teachers, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would be investigating the school for violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Labor Relations Board would threaten to decertify the union and somebody would surely call for a protest march.

This is the dumbest and most hurtful act since the removal of historical monuments because someone’s feelings were hurt.