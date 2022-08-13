WEBBER: A nation under distress

While frowned upon, the U.S. Flag code states flying the American flag upside down is a signal of danger or distress. I can’t think of a better time than to declare our nation under distress. If you don’t understand that, you may not be paying attention.

Without a vote from a Republican, Democrats passed the Schumer-Manchin tax bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act. One should always be wary of anything with Schumer’s name on it. It only took a West Virginia pipeline bribe to Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., to get his name on it.

For starters, the name of the bill is an outright falsehood, doing nothing to reduce inflation. It does raise your taxes and increases the size of the IRS to go after us schmucks though. The bill allocates an additional $80 billion to the IRS, on top of the $12.6 billion they got last year.

With our money, the IRS intends to hire an additional 87,000 agents. To put that in perspective, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., holds 81,436 rabid Packer fans and five additional envious Bear fans, so all the new IRS agents wouldn’t fit. For what possible reason does the IRS need to more than double its head count?

Additionally, it was learned the IRS uses part of its budget money to buy ammunition – almost $700,000 worth in 2022. It’s known they have in excess of 5,000 guns, including automatic machine guns, and 5 million rounds of ammo, possibly more. What does a tax collection agency need that kind of fire power for?

In Gestapo-type fashion, the FBI, under the direction of Chris Wray, sent 30-plus agents to raid the Mar-a-Lago home of former president Donald Trump, who was in New York at the time. They seized 15 boxes of documents and opened a private safe that were supposedly the subject of ongoing conversations between Trump and the Department of Injustice.

The way this was carried out was similar jackbooted thuggery to the way former Trump aides Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro were dealt with.

Now compare this treatment to the way Hillary Clinton has been treated for her various alleged crimes. Pick your favorite – 33,000 destroyed emails from an illegal home computer; alleged Clinton Foundation thefts and tax frauds; Benghazi deaths amidst suspected illegal arms movements; purportedly selling top national secrets to China; or the false Steele dossier to start the Russian hoax against Trump which led to a sham impeachment. Those are just the issues we know about, and yet, she’s never had her home raided or paraded in handcuffs.

There are statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison, that makes it a crime to remove records and retain them at an unauthorized location. Guess that doesn’t apply if you’re named Clinton though.

What about the exploits of Hunter Biden and his old man that go without federal scrutiny? His “tell-all” laptop evidently sits on Wray’s desk for him and Dept. of Injustice Director Merrick Garland to peruse for chuckles or self-gratification?

And yet, 24-hours after the raid of the private home of a former United States president, the FBI Director or the DOJ Director have no comment to the public, and Biden’s mouthpiece absurdly says Biden didn’t know about it? They work for us for crying out loud! Who’s running this banana republic?

Speaking of banana republics, on Tuesday it was learned there was a judge involved in signing the warrant on Trump’s home. Federal Magistrate Bruce Reinhardt of Florida approved the warrant. (Side note — if FBI agents were sent from Washington D.C., why couldn’t they have just brought the warrant from Garland himself?) Reinhardt was the same judge who represented several of Jeffery Epstein’s employees in the sex-trafficking investigation, the same investigation that might include Bill Clinton.

We’re living in a post Constitutional era, folks. I’d like to think this is nothing more than just another political stunt by Democrats doing what they can to Trump. They were probably looking for tax records or information for the January 6 protest so they can hang something on Trump. If that’s the case though, it’s tantamount to the DOJ and FBI being weaponized by Democrats, a sad and serious flaw in our society, and both Wray and Garland should be fired.

But what if it’s worse. What if those 15 boxes contain information of which Trump collected various crimes committed by the Swamp over decades, including the probable Biden family shakedown of various countries, or the theft of our intellectual property to China, or possibly going all the way back to the JFK assassination, to use as examples?

Whatever is in those boxes or safe that was so important to clandestinely raid the estate of a former president of the United States, unprecedented in history, the odds are we will never know. What is known is that country cannot exist with two different sets of justice.

My flag is upside down.