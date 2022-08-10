Voice of the People: Keep St. Rose Chapel cool and open challenge

As you may remember, approximately three years ago after watching our beloved “mother” church doors close, a group of volunteers, worked hard to (and continue to) reopen the doors to our beautiful, historic church. We continue to offer various events for the entire community to enjoy. Watch for more information on the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performance in November at our beautiful chapel.

As one can only imagine, it takes a lot of wonderful volunteers and donors to keep the doors open. Well, as life goes, we are in need of replacing the air conditioner! You can only imagine the cost — $150,000! Because so many have given already, and no one likes to keep being asked for more money, here is the challenge.

If everyone in Kankakee County just donates at least one dollar, that would be $100,000 dollars. Those that can give more, it will be greatly appreciated. Thank-you in advance. I will report our progress in a future VOP.

Please send your donation to:

St. Rose A.C. Challenge

P.O. Box 302, Aroma Park, Illinois 60910

Amy Ciaccio-Jarvis, board member

Kankakee