WEBBER: Hit and run, part 3

By the time you read this, it will be interesting to see how the Democrat party may have settled the Pelosi-Taiwan matter.

If unaware, Nancy Pelosi, has decided to reschedule her trip to Taiwan, which was cancelled last April due to COVID.

In response, Biden’s overlords in China have warned there will be a “firm and absolute” response should she carry out her visit. Not sure what that threat means yet. China thinks they own Taiwan — the U.S. evidently disagrees.

This put Biden and his Dems in a pickle. Who is going to tell Queen Nancy she can’t go? I’d like to see the face on the schmuck drawing the short straw to enlighten her. If Nancy doesn’t go, how are they going to save face with Taiwan, where we get most of our computer chips? How’s Nancy going to make up the income she surely would have negotiated for herself? And how is Biden going to make it up to his buddy, President Xi if she does go? I suppose Biden could just give the state of California to China to make everyone happy.

Iowa Senator, Chuck Grassley has gotten around to questioning what most have been wondering for a couple years. In a July 25th letter to FBI Director, Chris Wray, and DOJ Director, Merrick Garland, Grassley accused them of burying dirt on Biden’s derelict son, Hunter, and that both agencies are corrupt.

Gee, ya think, Chuck? After watching the Russia Hoax and subsequent sham impeachments of Trump, you’re finally coming to that conclusion? The FBI hasn’t been trustworthy on the national level since Hoover began wearing women’s dresses. Nor has the DOJ since Obama needed a hoops lackey with Eric Holder.

My bet this letter caused Wray and Garland to get bigger shovels for dirt-burying activities. I’m doubtful anything will come from Grassley’s accusation. Swamp members can snipe at each other all they want, but nothing is going to be done to actually make heads roll.

“Can a President who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6th ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?” This statement was made by soon-to-be unemployed Rep. Liz Cheney after her appearance on the January 6th McCarthyism Committee hearing on July 21st. Her latter words in that statement speak volumes toward the intent of the hearings – “…ever be trusted with any position of authority…again.”

There it is folks, in one sentence, Cheney pretty much summed up the committee’s entire objective – Trump cannot be allowed near the Swamp. He’ll drain it and they can’t have all those bodies unburied. The stench will be unbearable.

Speaking of the January 6th McCarthyism Committee, 69-year-old Pam Hemphill, a cancer patient with no criminal history recently reported to a California prison for a two-month sentence for “breaching the capitol on 1/6.” The substance abuse counselor was supposedly made an example of by District of Columbia Judge Royce Lamberth because he was angry over comments to the press from another convicted protestor.

Demonstrating how much our federal justice system has gone off the rails, the day before Ms. Hemphill reported to prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office, also in the District of Columbia, “decided” not to prosecute the nine employees of the Stephen Colbert show after they “illegally” entered a congressional building in June to film a comedy skit. Nothing to see here folks, just move along.

In a recent CNN poll, it was reported 75% of Democrats do not want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024. The poll was taken shortly after the clueless Biden told reporters to “read the polls,” insisting most Dems want him to run again. His next poll numbers will be really interesting after he raised taxes and increased spending on Thursday, denied we are in a recession, and rudely walked away without questions.

I’m still having trouble coming to grips with the fact that 25% of Dems DO want him to run again. What are they smoking?