MAREK: I’ll have the cow bouillon

I have always marveled at how the English language has developed over the years and what we now say is so different from what our grandparents said. Of course, much of our modern language comes from the current usage of devises and transmissions or equipment such as emails, texts and downloads.

But then I read an online (there is another new word) newsletter forwarded to me from my son-in-law, and it brought language to a completely new level. The article entitled “Where’s the Beef” and created by Marc Cenedella was too good not to share. Much of this article comes directly from Cenedella’s writing.

Let’s start with animal words. There are cows in the field but beef on our plates. Pigs become pork when served, and even deer transforms into venison. While we do have lamb chops, sheep otherwise becomes mutton.

Apparently these word changes occurred over a thousand years ago when the French invaded England and made French the official language for several centuries. The non-governmental farmers continued with their English language while the upper-class spoke French.

At the fancy tables, the meat changed names by modifying the French words. Boef became beef, porc was now pork and so on. Elegance also changed other concepts. Workers ate while royals dined. They drank while royals imbibed, and the farmers talked while the uppers conversed.

I was surprised with the introduction of so many other words from a French base. Imported words lodged into English usage include diplomat, attorney, judge, affidavit and even subpoena. How could I have practiced law without so many of these?

I was surprised to find that this French culture follows us so much today. Some words are just fancier than others. They tend to illustrate more sophistication. I learned that even the American passport has had French on the first page along with English. Since the 1990s, it now includes Spanish as well.

We have said to our children “Speak English” when they are being deceptive or covering up the truth. Now where does a phrase like that come from? It would appear that over the centuries of French occupation, English was the language of plain speaking with clarity while the more elegant French was used to hide or soften what the speaker was actually saying.

Want an incredible example? Try this.

“… That governmental institutions instituted by the population, with the citizenry as its primary beneficiary, and in conjunction with the expressed democratic desires of the populace, will not disappear from our planetary domicile.”

Well good old Abe said that. Only he used more common English and it came out,

“… That the government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

We all got the meaning of his famous speech much more clearly with his “common” language. Here are a few of Cenedella’s quotes to emphasize his point of how a few good words can convey the meaning with power.

John F. Kennedy. “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”

Ronald Reagan. “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Winston Churchill. “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

On one hand, we do give the benefit of the doubt to the language of scientists and doctors because they clearly mean something more specific than a bad back, a torn knee meniscus or an infection, by using complex language.

But on the other hand, we Americans can become suspicious of flowery language. Being too vague gives the feeling of dishonesty or a reason to believe that the whole truth is not forthcoming. How true is that of some of our politicians and our diplomats? They spend so much time talking about the complications of inflation, the theoretical impact of the interest rate of the Federal Reserve, or the effect that foreign powers have in our prices. Then when they use words and phrases like “the complexity of the combination” or “the transitory factors involved,” our eyes glaze over.

We start to wonder why more simple terms of explanation can’t be used like, “tear down this wall.” We are Americans and we like simple, straight forward words and sentences. We can thank the French for some pretty words, but perhaps, not the vagueness over frank speech. With that I will bid you adieu.