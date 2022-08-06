COMMENTARY: Why do some demonize the homeless

By Chris Breach

One of my best friends from high school, Ted, was an exceptional writer, singer and student. He earned an academic scholarship for journalism to Butler University. He was so talented.

Ted also developed a substance-abuse problem during our senior year that would haunt him the rest of his adult life. He still thrived at Butler, interned at the Indianapolis Star and earned his degree. We lost contact during our college years, as I went to Indiana University and Ted pretty much stayed in Indianapolis year round.

Ted never made it back to any of our class reunions, and he lost touch with most of our classmates. I heard he struggled with his addiction off and on. Ted had a great sense of humor. He was a big fan of Bob Dylan (I think he understood the lyrics better than most). I bumped into him just a few times after high school.

The last time I saw him we were both about 30 years old. We were at our high school’s state tournament baseball game in Lafayette, Ind., and I got to talk to him for quite a while. He was the old Ted, joking and enjoying life, and he looked good. He said he was working as a substance abuse counselor. I thought that was great — he turned his life around.

Unfortunately, Ted continued to be haunted by his personal problems. So much so, he was homeless and living on the streets of Indianapolis about 10 years after I last saw him. A TV station in Indianapolis profiled him in a story about his struggles as he lived on the streets.

I felt bad that I didn’t reach out to him then. I was living an hour away, was working 50-60 hours a week and my wife and I were raising two small children at the time. Ted was a kind and intelligent person. I was told he refused help from his immediate family to move back home. He told them he was living where he wanted to be. I’m sure he fought for the rights of the homeless.

Sadly, Ted died from exposure in 2009 in a park in downtown Indy. He was 48.

I’ve always believed if Indianapolis would’ve had more outreach programs and shelters back then, Ted would be alive today. Not everyone who’s homeless has substance abuse problems. Most have just been dealt too many setbacks or had a stretch of bad luck or job losses. How many people are a couple missed paychecks away from being homeless in our community?

Certainly, homelessness is just not a Kankakee problem. It’s everywhere, but yet we choose to demonize the homeless. Maybe people are just afraid of them. I don’t know.

According to the endhomelessness.org, the solution to homelessness is quite simple: Give people without a home a place to live.

Fortitude Community Outreach is doing something about the homeless problem in Kankakee. It operates a shelter from October to April in downtown Kankakee on a temporary basis. It can house approximately 18 homeless people on a given night. This past year Fortitude provided 1,840 shelter nights. There are a little more than 100 people who are homeless right now in Kankakee.

“About half of the homeless are on situational breaks,” said Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude. “Many have been evicted or kicked out by a boyfriend. ... Half are homeless for a short period of time until they can find a new place.”

Broers said about 30% of the homeless are suffering from some sort of addiction. However, she said her outreach program works to dispel the myths about the homeless.

“A homeless person could be your co-worker at McDonald’s,” Broers said.

She added that in the county, a lot of the people who you might see downtown misbehaving are being lumped into the homeless population, and they’re not homeless.

“We’re very strict,” she said. “At all of our shelters they can’t be on site before 6 p.m. when we open, and they have to be off the site when we close in the morning.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate time or money, can visit fortitudecommunityoutreach.org for more information.

Elected officials should also work to help find solutions to the homelessness problem in Kankakee.

The Kankakee City Council can do its part by allowing Fortitude the opportunity to move into a church on West Jeffery Street that’s no longer in use on the south side. I live in that neighborhood and would welcome it. If not, the city should help Fortitude find an alternative.

When I hear a Dylan song, it always stirs my memory of Ted. As a community, we shouldn’t forget the homeless.