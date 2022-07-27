HAAS: Politicians should not be drawing district maps

Perhaps the most difficult part of my job is fighting for my constituents as a member of the minority party. That job is made harder by the extreme gerrymandering in the state of Illinois.

One of the great failings of this state’s political process in recent years is the map drawing we saw take place in 2021. Every 10 years, when the new census comes out, states redraw their district maps with the new, and more accurate, population information they have just received.

In the spring of 2021, before the census data was released, we saw a partisan map-making process play out in a backroom behind a locked door using inaccurate and incomplete data that produced flawed maps. We warned that those maps would be inaccurate and unlawful — and that warning was proven true when official census counts were released in the summer.

These official counts proved the map drawn by Democrats, with no outside input, violated the U.S. Constitution, federal law and comparable provisions of the Illinois Constitution. The Illinois Constitution also says that if there is no lawful redistricting plan effective by June 30 of a redistricting year, a bipartisan commission is responsible for drawing the maps. Instead of shifting responsibility to that bipartisan commission, Democrats fell back on the same disingenuous process that produced the flawed maps in the first place.

From all of this, one thing has become glaringly clear: Politicians should not be drawing maps. Period.

The repercussions of those politically drawn maps are evident in the way elections play out in this state. Multiple national publications have labeled Illinois as one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. As a result, we see less competitive elections and more of the same every single year.

Regardless of your political affiliation, I can imagine you want to be represented by someone who understands you, fights for you and reflects the values of you and your community. Because of the way maps have been drawn in our state, that is not always the case. We have districts spanning large distances, often making awkward turns to avoid specific areas and pick up others.

Despite this difficulty, I will continue to do everything I can to fight for the people of the 79th District. Being a member of the minority party means I have to work twice as hard to ensure your voices are heard in Springfield. That work does not discourage me — it inspires me. I know I am not alone in this fight.

My colleagues in Springfield are ready and willing to work for the people they represent. Here in the 79th District, there are countless community leaders who dedicate their time every day to making our district the best in the state. I am proud to be your representative, and I will never stop fighting for you.