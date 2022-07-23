WEBBER: 'Bertha,' 'Althea' and my 'Truckin’ son

Most reading this have probably never been to a Grateful Dead concert. I have four times and would like to share my “Long Strange Trip.”

Theoretically, I’ve never been to an official Dead concert. The Grateful Dead ceased touring under that name when founder Jerry Garcia died in 1995. (People say I look like Garcia.)

“Uncle John’s Band” — I wasn’t a fan of the Dead in 1995, acquiring a taste for their music much later. Their recordings were lethargic for my tastes. This is ironic, as those that don’t know Dead music have an image of a loud, hard driving rock and roll outfit; not the case on their recordings. They do pick it up in a live show though.

What remains is four original members with guest artists, mostly guitarist John Mayer, who stand in for the late Garcia. They now tour as “Dead & Co.”

“Sugar Magnolia” — My son and I were coming back from a business trip in Arizona and needed to get from O’Hare airport to Wrigley Field for an evening of Dead & Co. music. The tickets were a birthday gift from my daughter and fiancé.

“Ship of Fools” — Fourteen miles, about one hour, a middle finger hurled my way, and a ridiculously priced parking spot later, we arrived for the concert. Before the music started, the venue was packed. The crowd buzzed with excitement for a variety of reasons, many of which were probably not legal.

“Friend of the Devil” — Our seats were on the third base side with a birds-eye view of the stage in front of the iconic Cubs centerfield scoreboard. Each side of the stage had screens for television-like viewing of the concert. That’s unless the producer felt the need to flash Dead merchandise for sale, or liberal causes they backed. On this night, most advertising was pro-abortion drivel.

“Box of Rain” — A gorgeous night set in at the historic ballpark; we were very comfortable with nobody sitting on either side of us. The crowd was a sea of tie-dye colors. The air was crisp and clean, allowing good visibility of the stage.

The music started with a calypso-like cover song originally by Harry Belafonte, called “Man Smart, Woman Smarter.” This is an old Dead staple that lasts about twice as long as the original by Comrade Belafonte.

“Shakedown Street” — Problems set in when the music started. Folks rudely began standing up. They stayed that way throughout the entire evening. I’ve never understood why someone would pay a king’s ransom for a functioning comfortable seat … and not sit.

“US Blues” — Fortunately, for most of the performance I could see the screens. The tuneage was fantastic. I was able to sit in my corner seat for most of the evening looking every bit an old geezer. The guy in front of me, obviously lit, had to tell me repeatedly how I “looked like Jerry Garcia … man.”

“Mamma Tried” — Most of the crowd was over 50-years-old, drunk, high or both. Lots of pony-tails hung from balding heads. I was amazed at the number of young people in attendance. My son, an avid music fan, was not that familiar with this band or their music, so I can’t explain the amount of other young people in attendance.

“Fire on the Mountain” — From my vantage point I watched a skinny, frumpy “mature” woman wander aimlessly around, harshing everyone’s mellow with her incessant yakking. Regrettably, much of this conversation went on about eight feet, in front of me, to a man who looked remarkably like Jeffery Epstein. Eventually, security told her to cease, much to her displeasure, which she proceeded to tell anyone who would listen. She was going to start on me, but my expression must have told her that was not a good idea.

“Playin’ In the Band” — A hallmark of Dead concerts is never to play the same set of songs as the night before. They often improvise, stretching songs out with long guitar solos.

On this night, Mayer wailed on his Silver Sky guitar. Not to be outdone, original member, 74-year-old Bob Weir, kept the rhythm floating while handling vocals. They rocked old standards like “Bertha,” “Althea,” “Brown-Eyed Woman,” “Truckin,’” and “Cumberland Blues.” I was surprised when they did covers of Traffic’s, “Dear Mr. Fantasy” and the Beatles, “Hey Jude’ which they craftily meshed together.

“Blues for Allah” — Having been gone for three days, we decided to head home early. I had an early tee time to play more bad golf. Our early departure caused us to miss a favorite song, “Not Fade Away.” I was also disappointed they didn’t play “Ripple,” an extremely mellow song.

“Turn on Your Love Light” — It was a fantastic night with just my son and some great music. He learned something about both the Dead music — he liked it — and his old man. Priceless memories like this can’t be manufactured.

“We Bid You Goodnight.”