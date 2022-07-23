JACKSON: Case is a real head scratcher

The bait and switch sales tactic used by retail advertisers is considered fraud. It is illegal. With today’s shrewd shoppers, it probably doesn’t happen much anymore. There are too many options for consumers to be fooled by slick advertisers.

Apparently, retailers are not the only ones committing such fraud. A convicted criminal pulled the old bait and switch scheme on the judicial system.

Demi Minor was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in jail. Minor, 27, is a transgender woman. She was sent to a women’s facility in New Jersey. This is where the bait and switch took place. Minor, by mutual but illegal consent, impregnated two fellow inmates. She identified as or claimed to be a woman but acted like a man. Classic bait and switch.

After the pregnancies were discovered, all three women were put in solitary confinement. Seems a little too late to prevent anything from happening to the two expectant mothers.

Minor has since been moved to a male facility. Actually, she is housed in a New Jersey youth facility that also holds young adults. Granted, she is a convicted murderer being housed with youth males. Logic being at least she can’t impregnate any of them. Nor can she become pregnant.

Her story is a familiar one that warrants some sympathy. She is a survivor of sexual abuse as a male child while in the foster care system. A believable story. She was charged with manslaughter after she killed her foster father who she says sexually abused her. That claim turned out to be false. The state did not believe she was abused by her victim.

However, the state did believe her when she said she was a female. Does the state have any responsibility to make sure she doesn’t do this again? Is the state mandated to provide hormone therapy to prevent pregnancy while in prison? Or does the state even have the right to make biological changes to her body?

Minor has the right to identify as she chooses. But, shouldn’t she be held accountable for conducting herself as she identifies? Women don’t get other women pregnant. They can’t. I do understand that gender is about identity and not anatomy. But anatomical responsibility should be expected and any irresponsibility should warrant at least some serious discussion and consequence.

In cases like this, it makes it more difficult for those who really do transition to the gender they identify. Like people who cry assault when there was none. It only hurts the believability of subsequent real victims. Why does there never seem to be an adequate consequence for those who file false accusations?

This case not only it makes it harder for real victims to come forward, it further fuels the whole transgender debate about when gender is established. Are those who support and advocate for our transgender citizens able to defend her actions? Should there be a separate but equal penal system for our ever-growing transgender population?

Minor is in lockup. She will be eligible for parole in 2037. Meanwhile, she is studying to be a legal advocate for fellow inmates with gender-affirming issues. Upon her release she plans to continue working to help reform the juvenile justice and foster care systems. There is a Justice4Demi website for anyone interested in giving her support.

There has been no mention to what happens to the two children. Who will make sure they have a fair chance of a good life? What system will they be a product of? Who will answer their questions?

This case is a head scratcher for me. And Head & Shoulders won’t work.