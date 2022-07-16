Visitors Bureau holds big bargaining chip

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Earlier this week the Bradley Village Board backed a resolution supporting the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s request for $500,000 from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The BTPD is requesting the money so it can convert the fields at Diamond Point Park to artificial surfaces. The park district is also requesting $125,000 each from the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais and $250,000 from the Kankakee County Board through its American Rescue Plan Act federal funds allotment for the $1 million price tag for the fields.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson called for the support of Diamond Point, and that its success is part of “regionalism.”

That is true, but the KCCVB is also part of regionalism. Through the BTPD, Bradley is asking for $500,000 from the KCCVB, an organization it vows to exit from in less than two years. Watson has said more than once that Bradley will withdraw from the intergovernmental agreement when it expires on April 30, 2024.

A request of a half a million dollars from the KCCVB, which is more than one-third of the $1.4 million it has on hand, and then gut the organization’s funding doesn’t make a lot of sense. One county organization’s executive called the request a “big ask.”

We support the future success of Diamond Point Park. The baseball tournaments it hosts throughout the spring and summer bring a lot of people into the hotels in Kankakee County. One thing Kankakee County proved during its two decades of having the Chicago Bears summer camp at Olivet Nazarene University, is that it knows how to hosts events.

The KCCVB was a big part of Bears camp, providing visitors with information on the attractions of Kankakee County. The KCCVB does the same with its 48-page Visit Kankakee County magazine that is distributed throughout the state and surrounding region among other marketing efforts.

If Bradley pulls out of the intergovernmental agreement, the KCCVB will lose more than 50 percent of its funding that is derived from a hotel tax. The KCCVB has four full-time employees and is employing four interns this summer.

Yes, Diamond Point brings visitors to local hotels but so does the Kankakee River State Park, Kankakee Community College, ONU, Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena in Kankakee and the Merchant Street MusicFest in downtown Kankakee among other attractions and businesses. These, all outside of Bradley, bring visitors to area hotels, most that are in Bradley.

The KCCVB holds a big bargaining chip in whether its board will acquiesce and give the BTPD the money it desperately needs at its board meeting on July 20. We say give the BTPD the $500,000 if, and only if, Bradley agrees in writing to stay in the intergovernmental agreement that funds the KCCVB.

That only seems fair.