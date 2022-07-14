Voice of the People: Toby Moore's style is concise, informative, easy to read

I am writing to express my admiration and appreciation regarding the content and clarity conveyed in this piece [by Toby Moore, July 7]. I myself, as a retired nurse of 42 years, was witness to many changes in healthcare over the years.

When I first started out in 1975, we did not routinely wear gloves unless working in surgery or assisting the doctor with bedside procedures. This began to change with the advent of increasingly infectious diseases most specifically Aids and the presence of the HIV virus. The healthcare industry responded appropriately, and once again we were able to focus on the care of our patients instead of our fears. Hand washing, in my experience, has always been an important practice inside the hospital and now, following the pandemic, increase levels of hygiene are a routine part of all our lives.

I have been following Toby Moore’s column since the sad passing of his father. I find Toby’s style to be concise, informative and easy to read — much like his father. Thank you for allowing me to express my opinion about this bright, intelligent contributor to the Daily Journal.

<strong>Maureen Cappetta</strong>

Bourbonnais