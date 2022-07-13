Voice of the People: Put your country first

The toxic political atmosphere dominating mainstream media outlets has prompted the creation of moderate groups, such as Country First. Country First is a cross-partisan civic and social movement calling on all Americans to put their country before party. It encourages voters to bring true leaders to office that are willing to come together to develop common-sense solutions to our very real problems, rather than remain stagnantly divided.

Political extremists continue to have their positions instantly reported by the media. While the very essence of our nation requires that we maintain a free and open press, we find that it can be overly focused on the antics of extremists. Especially now, as the January 6th hearings highlight what was happening behind the scenes, we brace ourselves for whatever fallout may follow the media reports.

The nation and its various levels of government need leadership focused on doing what is right for their constituencies, not pandering to the extremists’ views. Country First encourages citizens of either party (the emerging “politically homeless”) to not buy into the toxic tribalism that has permeated our nation. As an organization, it strives for its members to become informed and involved. Consider looking them up to find ways that you can assist in restoring dignity to the government at www.Country1st.com.

Ryan Wiener

St. Charles