Voice of the People: Jackson right on target

Ron Jackson’s commentary, dated July 9, was right on target about what to do with evil citizens who commit mass murder.

“These evil beings are living in a constitutionally guaranteed environment awaiting a natural death.” Why?

We ‘study them,’ or make new gun laws ... while the list of mass shootings continue to grow?

In the last paragraph of his commentary, Jackson mentioned that unprovoked evil from animals is not tolerated. We get rid of them. Should we do the same with these mass murders ... when we know beyond the ‘shadow of a doubt’ that they’re guilty? Why waste time and money on them.

Justice should be swift ... so swift that the would-be-shooter will have second thoughts before doing such an evil act. This could prove to be a real deterrent.

Linda Longtin

St. Anne