WEBBER: Roe v. Wade, the EPA, Chicago murders and an old lawyer

Democrats are at it again. They lost their collective minds over the recent SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade. Get this:

Our Manchurian president stood on the world stage in Spain and chastised the Court for their ruling, accusing them of “outrageous behavior.” The so-called commander of the free world aired our dirty laundry to every other country, an act similar to when Obama bowed before the Saudis.

Senator Warren shrieked, “This court has lost legitimacy.” She went on to vent, “I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.” She meant liberal justices.

NY Rep/Comrade Alexandria “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortez absurdly called the ruling “illegitimate” and for people to “fight for abortion” on the streets.

Other Democrats had similar views. All because the Supreme Court had the audacity to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision, giving abortion decisions back to the states. If someone wants to kill a baby, this decision had nothing to do with their ability to get the job done.

But the stink was not just emanating from the Swamp. Many in the media kicked in their less-than-two-cents as well. ABC’s Terry Moran irrationally squealed, “women will die” because of the court’s decision. MSNBC’s Mike Beschloss sneered the court was “fascist” and “authoritarian.” Of course, they are Mikey, because you didn’t agree with it. Glenn Kischner, also of MSNBC, screamed that privacy and desegregation would be under attack next, an attempt to stir racial pots to enlist more help for the cause.

Then there was the entertainment world opining, as if we really care. Examples were numerous, including the July 4th tweet tantrums from Katie Perry, Bette Midler, and somebody named Jessica Chastain, who “canceled the Fourth of July.” Sorry gals, but I got that memo too late.

I got a chuckle from Michael Moore. The far-left leaning Moore, at one time worth more than $50 million, is so furious at the Court he decided to no longer “fully accept citizenship” in our country until they change that ruling. I’m not sure what that fully means or what rights he’s going to give up. His citizenship would be a start. This is the guy who wailed if Trump was elected it would be the end of the United States.

What is it about Democrats, entertainers and media that causes them to throw temper tantrums any time a ruling or law doesn’t go their way? Remember the insane summer riots over felon George Floyd and the racist cop? That was pure irrationality and we’re still dealing with the consequences.

I didn’t particularly care for SCOTUS’s ruling on Obamacare and thought Chief Justice John Roberts was out of his mind for ruling in favor of yet another liberal giveaway. Among other issues, it has added hundreds of billions of dollars to the federal deficit. A lot of other people felt the same way, but we didn’t stand in front of any SCOTUS judges’ home shouting invectives. We didn’t attack insurance company offices for selling Obamacare as liberals did at clinics over the Roe v. Wade ruling. We just shook our heads and dug in a little harder at work.

Their week didn’t get any better when the Court ruled against the thug actions of the Environmental Protection Agency in the West Virginia vs. EPA verdict. Had Dems been less reactive on the Roe V. Wade verdict, they might have noticed a more important ruling determining unelected bureaucrats, such as those at EPA, should not be ruling on policies that impact the rest of us schmucks. That ruling may bite the Swamp in other areas even Nancy Pelosi hasn’t thought of yet.

Dems, it’s a big and complicated country. Act like an adult if something doesn’t go your way. You childishly act exactly the way you accuse Trump of acting.

It should be pointed out that before the deranged coward in Highland Park shot parade attendees from atop a building on July Fourth, there were already 57 shootings resulting in 9 deaths in the city of Chicago over the July Fourth weekend. This included an injury to a 10-year-old boy sitting in his bedroom.

This makes 1,312 shootings and 319 deaths in the Windy City so far. Yet, once again, windbag politicians, including the Manchurian president, want to talk about linking a mass shooting to the politically expedient “problem with gun violence.”

It’s a crime against humanity the way Chicago politicians disregard the massacres going on every single weekend on the predominately south and west sides of Chicago. For the love of God, why isn’t the National Guard employed to help those folks?

To make it more insidious, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot has a security detail in excess of 90 guards. Politicians need to give up their armed security before selfishly lecturing the rest of us on ours.

Finally, if any are still actually reading Denny Marek’s column, last week he publicly took me to the woodshed over my January 6 committee column. He is entitled to opinions he didn’t have 10 years ago. But the venerable “old lawyer” has had Trump Derangement Syndrome since the epidemic started, buying into hoaxes such as the Clinton-backed Russia witch hunt or subsequent sham impeachments. He’s not been able to find his way back to the Republican party since. Perhaps he should spend time enlightening everyone how his Biden vote has worked out for us.