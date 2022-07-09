Voice of the People: Next time, maybe hold back on lifting restrictions

After my father’s hip replacement, he noted how encouraging the medical staff was during his rehabilitation. Even routine steps with the walker, he said, were praised. I experienced the same treatment after my own hip surgery and was grateful for it. I never missed walking until I couldn’t walk.

COVID-19 has been a crash course in “you never miss the water until the well runs dry.” Simple pleasures we took for granted disappeared. Even littering habits changed. Parking lots and Forest Preserve trails once riddled with fast-food containers were strewn with discarded facemasks.

Overall, I believe Illinois has received thoughtful guidance throughout the pandemic. While Dr. Allison Arwady’s updates and occasional commendation for our sacrifice are welcome, I have one suggestion: Next time, maybe hold back on lifting restrictions for an extra week or two. We’re impatient by nature, but with earlier cooperation from us, and less politicizing over facemasks, COVID might have been closer to a memory by now.

We live in a trophy syndrome society that celebrates out of proportion to what was actually accomplished. That’s not our medical community’s fault, it’s just reality.

Doctors, next pandemic, make us beat the virus first. THEN tell us what a good job we did.

Jim Newton

Itasca