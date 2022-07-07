Thank you for making your voices heard

Dear Bourbonnais Fire Protection District residents:

Thank you for making the effort to get out and having your voice heard on June 29. Regardless of how you voted on the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District (BFPD) referendum, we appreciate hearing from you.

Although the outcome is disappointing, there were signs of encouragement. The number of “yes” votes is increasing. The Board of Trustees and all members of the BFPD reinforces the fact — more effort needs to be placed on educating the general public as to fire and EMS services we currently provide and our vision for our District moving forward.

For those who are unaware of some of the basic facts, BFPD serves a population of nearly 34,000 people over 30-plus square miles, including the Village of Bourbonnais, unincorporated Bourbonnais Township, and a small portion of Ganeer Township. These areas continue to see an overall increase in development, which in turn, has increased the demand for fire and EMS services.

Many well-informed citizens do not realize current call volume growth. As of this writing, BFPD answered nearly 2,200 calls, representing a 7 perce increase from the previous year.

Please know BFPD will continue to be fiduciarily responsible to you, our constituents. Being financially responsible alone will not be enough to meet the growing need of services in our District.

As call volume has grown, we also have need to add additional firefighters-paramedics to maintain safe response times, add an additional station and have response-ready fire/EMS equipment.

BFPD continually evaluates where we stand and what are future needs are to ensure that both EMS and fire responses are handled effectively and efficiently with available resources.

Our struggles within the fire and emergency response services receiving proper funding, adequate staff and apparatus are not unique to Bourbonnais. Many fire protection districts across our state and nation struggle, as do many of our neighboring departments. Because of the area-wide issues, our neighboring communities are not in a position to be as reliant to assist as it once was.

Personally and professionally, I am incredibly proud of the men and women who are a part of BFPD. Their efforts, expertise and dedication to protecting our community are nothing short of incredible.

Please stay engaged with our District. We will be providing more detailed insight to help everyone understand the significance of a positive outcome for our referendum to pass.

Again, thank you for casting your vote.