Voice of the People: Biden didn't fire '11,000 workers'

Thank you Linda Nicholais for the right to my own opinion. Unfortunately, I cannot cede you the right to your own facts, even with “a two minute Google search.”

Keystone XL pipeline was not even scheduled for completion until spring 2023. No refineries in Nebraska anyway.

Biden did not fire “11,000 workers.” Per Austin American-Statesman, TD Energy in 2021 said that about 1,000 jobs were lost when pipeline construction ceased (mostly temporary construction jobs). The 11,000 figure was a PR projection of future jobs, mostly of 4 to 8 months.

No “money transfer” occurred from the polluting nonrenewable energy sector to the clean renewable sector. The only legislation passed has to do with assistance to mass transit, clean energy delivery grids, and state and local government infrastructure improvement like replacing lead pipes. Biden’s administration encourages clean energy projects such as wind and solar on public lands. Major climate initiatives remain blocked in the Senate. Other energy and climate initiatives have been stopped by environmentally hostile courts.

Gas prices remain high because Russia, third largest world oil producer, interrupts the global oil supply by invading Ukraine while oil companies and OPEC refuse to raise production to pre-pandemic levels, preferring increased profits to investors instead. Presidents don’t control world markets.

U.S. is still a net oil exporter and the largest oil and gas producer in the world.

Stephen Harman

Kankakee