Voice of the People: Don't cover up Joe Biden's responsibilty

Thank you for the laugh Stephen Harman from your opinion piece [Voice of the People] in the Daily-Journal on June 24. You tried to cover up Joe Biden’s responsibility concerning the sky high American gas pump prices. Of course Mr. Harman is entitled to his own opinion but a two-minute Google search led me to the facts. Biden is the sole owner of this crushing money transfer to green energy companies.

This is essentially the rape of American energy independence and reliability to the Green New Deal ideology. On his first day in the Oval, Biden signed a slew of fiats including firing 11,000 workers when he withdrew the Keystone Pipeline permit. The pipeline was projected to bring 830,000 barrels of oil sands to Nebraska a day. If we only had that now. Not Biden’s fault?

According to Forbe’s magazine, 5-24-2022, “Biden Says the Quiet Part Part About The Energy Transition Out Loud.” Bless my soul. Biden “seemed to frankly admit that high gasoline and diesel prices are just part of the overall plan to transition on renewables.”

Quote Biden: “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place, God willing, when it is over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

There it is. Ownership of his energy debacle. One of the few times in his life, Joe Biden did not lie. He took America from energy independence and net energy exporter to a catastrophe for American families.

Linda Nicolais

Kankakee