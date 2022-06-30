MOORE: Attitude is everything

I was raised with the idea that the most successful people in the world failed more than they succeeded. My dad taught me that no matter how often a person fails if they apply themselves, have a strong work ethic, and have a positive attitude, they will eventually succeed.

I’ve met many people who had the opposite belief. They thought that you either have it or you don’t, and there isn’t much room for improvement.

I had the great opportunity to meet and be coached by the fastest swimmer in the world for a time. His name is Tom Jaeger, and he earned seven gold medals.

Before I met him, I assumed he got to where he was because of his hard work ethic and will to win. That was true, but I also learned that he never lost a race in his life. When it came to swimming, he won way more than he lost.

Most actors in Hollywood have to audition for years before they book their first job; it takes hundreds of auditions before becoming a star. That’s true for the vast majority of actors, but there is a tiny percentage who begin working right away.

There are always exceptions to the rule. For the 99.99% of us, how can we make it to the top?

I was listening to Malcolm Gladwell’s lecture on why some people succeed, and some don’t. He talked about students in Western cultures versus students in Eastern cultures and their approaches to math. It turns out that Eastern students score far higher at math than their Western counterparts. Why?

Listening to his lecture made me see a huge contradiction in my life. I did think that I could succeed at anything as long as I had the right attitude, but I also had a conflicting belief that I was terrible at math and there wasn’t much I could do to improve. It’s just how my mind worked. I was good at English, history, and the arts but terrible at math.

Gladwell said Western students think success in math lies in their innate ability; either you have it, or you don’t. Whereas in the East, the attitude to solving a math problem is very different. Their philosophy is that all math problems are solvable by almost anyone. They believe that anyone can be good at math, given enough time and dedication.

When I was in math class, I didn’t try hard. Why? Because I believed I was bad at math. Why would I try? I didn’t think I had the mind for it. Listening to Gladwell made me realize that my approach to math was wrong. I could have done much better if I had the patience and determination!

It appears that attitude is everything when it comes to math. Can this attitude toward math be applied to other areas of life? Of course, it can.

Before Elvis Presley became the King of Rock, his music teacher told him he had no aptitude for singing. He failed many times on his way to the top; finally, he got a chance to perform at The Grand Ole Opry. The audience didn’t receive him well; the manager threw him out of the venue. What if his attitude was, “I just can’t sing and perform?”

Steven Spielberg was rejected from the University of Southern California’s film school. One of the first films he made, 1941, was considered a flop. What if his attitude was, “I just don’t have the ability to make a good film?”

Oprah Winfrey was a news anchor early in her career; one day, she was demoted to a minor role on the daily news show. What if she said to herself, “I just don’t have the mind for media?”

For the 99.99% of us, we will often fail on our way to accomplishing our dreams. It’s inevitable. Don’t let it get you down. Instead, have the attitude that you have what it takes, you can be who you want to be, and if you choose, you can even be good at math.