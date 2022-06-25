WEBBER: The select committee for managing 3-ring circus

Despite all that is wrong in the country, Nancy Pelosi’s circus act is still wasting taxpayer money chasing Donald Trump. She’s relentlessly in pursuit, so much so one might believe she has a school-girl crush on the man. She’s determined to bring him to submission, much like her hand-picked RINO’s, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, pouting still about not getting a job in the Trump Administration.

Has there ever been a more unbalanced farce in political committee’s than the January 6 select committee? A Congressional investigative committee broadcast live during prime-time hours, picked up and salivated upon by all major networks represents good leadership? Congress ignored a summer of riots by thugs with Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Hunter Biden shenanigans, Hillary Clinton election deceits, illegal immigration hemorrhaging, and raging crime, but is chasing this issue into hell for no other reason than it’s a Trump matter.

In addition to Pelosi’s pet RINO’s, she stacked her big top with examples of all that is wrong with Swamp politics. Consider this clown car:

Ringleader is Mississippi congressman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, on the government dole for the past 29 years. Like Biden, Thompson sees a white supremacist around every corner. He’s been accused a couple of times with taking advantage of campaign extortion schemes. He voted to object to Ohio’s electoral votes in 2005 when John Kerry lost. Now, he’s upset Trump and his backers questioned voter integrity. During the investigation he arrogantly told a reporter, “We will work with the DOJ in due time.”

Avid Trump hater, Stephanie Murphy, the Democrat congresswoman from Florida is a high-wire circus act too. She voted to impeach Trump twice and called to remove him under the 25th Amendment. In addition to her TDS, she sees climate change as a national security threat, as well as the police. She co-sponsored the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, an anti-police piece of s..., er – legislation. Sure, Nancy, this is someone who will bring integrity to your spectacle.

Another California Democrat under the tent is Pete Aguilar. The media has fawned and drooled on the Hispanic Congressman, calling him a “star” for leading the questioning on June 9. His opening remarks included criticism of Trump while praising Vice President Mike Pence. If Aguilar’s opening remarks were critical to the person being investigated, just how impartial will he be?

Has there ever been a more devious and shameless Trump-hater in Congress than California representative Adan Schiff? He’s his own circus act and, seemingly, Pelosi’s personal gestapo commandant. Like Murphy, he has been at the forefront of doing anything conceivable to remove Trump from office. We can expect no impartiality from this 3-ring nugget.

There is also Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria, the congresswoman from Virginia. Known for underpaying her staffers, she had the gumption to announce her re-election on the exact date and time of the protest to match when she was being evacuated from her office. Somehow, I just can’t see how objective she will be on this committee. One wonders if she will publicly commemorate the time and date of the next election, when she will be shot out of the Swamp by cannon.

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin is the clown of this circus. He was the leading mouthpiece to impeach Trump, part II. He shrilled, “People need to understand how close we came to losing everything on January 6 with both an inside effort and a political coup and outside effort to violently overthrow the peaceful transfer of power.”

This bastion of exaggeration objected to the certification of Trump for president, due to “ties with Russia and their interference with the election.” Raskin then denounced the election, as “badly tainted by everything from Cyber-sabotage to Vladimir Putin, to deliberate voter suppression …” Now would be a good time to point out it was fellow-Democrat Hillary Clinton who initiated that witch hunt, and Raskin foolishly bought in. He also clownishly sponsored legislation for another committee to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.

Lastly is staunch Biden supporter and California representative, Zoe Lofgren. Living off taxpayer largesse for the past 27 years, she is a Green Deal zealot, supports insurance and/or Medicare for all, and was an impeachment manager for Overlord Pelosi during Trump impeachment one. We can expect she will grab the tail in front of her while circling the ring.

There has been some mystifying evidence come to light recently, but there has equally been other information released that the media will never follow up on. Is it true Pelosi rejected the assistance of the National Guard for the protest, some say up to six times? Why did the capital police allow some protestors to enter the capital, as shown on video? Why is the committee not releasing certain defendant’s transcripts, but releasing others?

There are more important investigations needing to be done into the murder of Ashli Babbitt, the extended detention of protest participants, and likely illegal FBI involvement. This would seem to be much more important than the goal of keeping Trump out of the Swamp.

With this motley committee, there’s not a Tom’s Thumb’s chance they’ll be fair and balanced. It’s a lynching. Pelosi is not after truth; she’s trying to banish Trump from her Swamp forever. If there was any possibility Trump had some complicity into the disruptiveness of the protest, we’ll never know the truth with this circus and their fawning media performing with thumbs on the scales of justice. We deserve truth, not circus politics.