JACKSON: Plenty of blame to go around for cost of gas

The first time staring at nearly seven dollars for a gallon of gas was a little shocking. Paying for 15 gallons at that price felt even more unreal. From the teenage lawn mowing businessman filling his two-gallon can to the trucker filling his 120-gallon tank, the price of gas is an equal opportunity dilemma.

And there is plenty of blame to go around. But one source of criticism comes from a surprising source that puts the entire responsibility on one factor, the federal government.

In my Andy Rooney voice, You ever notice those complaining the loudest about their cost of fuel and the government’s failure to ease their pain are the same ones who are typically critical of those who may rely on the government for help with food, healthcare, housing, and education? Is it irony or hypocrisy?

Why is it evil socialism when the government helps those who need assistance with basic necessities? Is it because after all, they should be required to pull themselves up by their bootstraps like everyone else and provide for those needs? Getting a job or a second job is always the answer. Yet, expecting the government to help ease the economic pain at that pump is not such a bad thing.

In our free-market society, we wear capitalism as a badge of honor. We take pride in that supply-and-demand free enterprise system. That is until it hurts us personally when our demand exceeds the supply. Then we want the government to bail us out. That is not how it works.

One of the economic functions of government is to enforce the rules of competitiveness. It is not the government’s responsibility to keep the price of goods and services, especially fuel at a price we like, can afford or think is fair. Yes, there are some instances when the government imposes some regulatory measures to prevent economic collapse. To intervene just for the sake of benefit for the consumer is not its function. The exchange of wealth of goods and services is self-regulatory.

We see businesses close every day because the demand for services or goods did not produce an expected profit. The same works with gas. If the demand decreases for more than the symbolic one-day per week boycotts, so will the price. We can point our fingers and raise our voices at the current administration all day long while we continue to fill out tanks. As long as our roadways are congested, profits are being made.

Certainly, supply and demand is not the only factor. The earth has not run out of fossil fuels. There are other factors that contribute to the record-setting price of gas. Each of them is strategically manipulated and implemented to take advantage of our post-pandemic demand. One other factor many convenient conservative capitalists won’t admit is that their willingness to participate in the multiple rounds of stimulus check socialism experiment is contributing to increased costs of living.

If we expect every citizen to pay for their own steaks, rent, healthcare or student loans without the help of tax dollars, every driver should pay for their own fuel at whatever the cost per gallon without the help of tax dollars. The same expectations we have for those who receive government aid, we should have for every consumer of gas.

Get a second job, walk, carpool, ride a bike, take public transportation, work from home or move closer to work. Do whatever it takes. Stop looking for a handout. Stop blaming the president. Stop being a bleeding socialist.

Keep pumping. And enjoy this year’s traveling season at your own expense.