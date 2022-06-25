It's time to exercise your right to vote

The time is upon us. Now more than ever in recent history is it more important that each registered voter exercise the privilege of voting.

Tuesday is primary election day in Illinois with a lot at stake locally and statewide. There are three County Board primary races on the Republican side in Kankakee County — one each in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bonfield areas. This fall all the board seats will be up for election.

A lot of people have voiced their opinion on the state of politics in Illinois at the executive level. Now is your chance to make a statement at the polls. If you don’t like how Gov. J.B. Pritzker is running the state, do something about it the best way you can — vote against him in the Democrat primary or help pick his opponent on the Republican side of the ledger on Tuesday.

Voters must request a Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballot and receive only one ballot of their choice, according to state law. A nonpartisan ballot with just referenda questions will be available in precincts where there are questions on the ballot. As a voter, you may declare affiliation with any party regardless of how you have voted in the past.

On the Democrat side, in addition to the governor’s race, there are races for secretary of state, the state representative in the 29th and 79th Districts and some referendums, depending on where you live.

On the Republican side, there are races for U.S. Senator, the hotly-contested governor’s race, state attorney general, secretary of state, the 2nd Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representative, the state senate 40th District, as well as the aforementioned County Board positions.

For more information, visit Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson’s website at kankakeecountyclerk.gov/ and click on 2022 General Primary Voter Election Guide.

As the old adage goes, “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.” Once again, we urge you to exercise your right to vote. We’re counting on you.