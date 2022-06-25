CONVERSATIONS: Debating the Jan. 6 hearings

<strong>Joe</strong>: As I write this, we have just finished day two of the Jan. 6 House hearings. Congressional hearings have long been known to be boring to listen to, poorly organized and with unprepared lawmakers asking ridiculous irrelevant questions. One of my takeaways, is that this hearing is much different. Lawmakers have become smarter, in the sense, they have hired trial lawyers and former prosecutors to sift through a mountain of depositions and videos organizing and presenting the evidence and facts as a narrative or story like a criminal trial. They are seeking to hold people accountable. The jury of course is the American people, but the DOJ is listening in.

<ul><li>After only two hearings, one prosecutorial takeaway is following the money for answers to governmental wrongdoing, whether it’s wire fraud, election fraud, a RICO matter or something else. As witnesses the Committee started with Trump’s inner circle (Barr, Stepien, his campaign manager and others) informing Trump that his election fraud claims were false. Trump was told the examples of fraud he kept citing and talking about were bogus and “bull” based on bad information. Yet between Nov. 3 and January 6, Trump’s campaign sent scores of fundraising emails to supporters misleading them and claiming a “left wing mob” was undermining the election.</li></ul>

Donors thinking, they were fighting election fraud contributed $250 million, which they were told would go to the Official Election Defense Fund. That fund did not exist. Instead, the money went to Trump’s Save America PAC and was then used for expenses and contributions unrelated to purported election fraud. As a member of the jury, what is your take on this after two hearings?

<strong>Ken</strong>: I’m sure that I am not alone when I say that I agree with something former IG Bill Barr said on a recent Today Show interview. While Barr would not support Trump as a candidate in the 2024 primaries, he would still vote Republican if Trump came to be the nominee. I would like a nominee who is a proponent of Trump’s policies but doesn’t attract the lightning from the thunderbolts hurled down by Speaker Pelosi from her rostrum.

Even so, Trump is still a political force to be reckoned with, and the Dems are still trying their best, stopping at nothing, to put him out of the running once and for all. To that end, the latest ploy is the made-for-TV slick production number starring the dour Ms. Liz and featuring the House committee investigating Trump’s role in the mob action of Jan 6. After 18 months examining hundreds of documents, photos and videos and taking dozens of depositions, they don’t so far appear to have a crime to prosecute in a court of law.

Thus, with the help of the major networks, they are taking the issue to the court of public opinion. And the big revelation so far is that Trump’s claim that the election was a fraud is that either he knew he lost and is lying, or that despite all his staff assuring him that he lost, he is delusional. Either way no crime. Show me a president who hasn’t lied other than perhaps Honest Abe.

In Trump’s defense, while it is exceedingly difficult to redo a vote-by-vote tally after election day. It is also exceedingly difficult to prove that everything was according to Hoyle. The COVID-related special voting rules played a role. Obama, a charismatic character, and gifted orator ended up with 64 million popular votes in 2016; Biden, seriously lacking speaking talent and famous for sitting out the campaign in his basement, pulled 82 million votes in 2020. Do you think there might have been some illegal vote harvesting?

<strong>Joe</strong>: In respect to any future criminal case against Donald Trump, may I suggest that you read the 44-page published opinion of federal judge David Carter filed 3/28/22 that provides, “Based on the evidence the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021.” Also, “that it is was more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021.”

That case involved the disclosure of documents by John Eastman to the Committee. If you consult your law books, what needs to be pointed out is that Trump’s potential future criminal liability (whether it’s on obstruction, conspiracy, wire fraud or something else) hinges in large part on proof of “intent,” always a difficult element. You may recall our articles on Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who described Trump as having the modus operandi of a mob boss, making decisions with the nod of his head, ripping up documents, writing nothing down and leaving no paper trail.

Enter now Trump loyalists. They show up at the hearing trying to salvage their reputations but also try to help Trump and save him from an indictment on the matter of “intent.” They tell us under oath, that the stolen election idea was all made up, fiction, a deliberate lie aimed at overturning the election. Then they tell us that Trump had emotional instability and was detached from reality.

According to Barr, “There was never an indication of interest by Trump of what the actual facts were.” He was “delusional.” I love that word. I used it once in an insanity criminal defense case. My psychiatrist explained that it means maintaining false beliefs even when confronted with facts, usually as a result of mental illness. There you have it. With any indictment against a former president, the prosecutor wants to make sure he will win.

That is not easy when the defendant is a screwball, unable to separate fact from fiction, too thin skinned to think about his own failings and too weak to face truths honestly. That person morphs into a loser and never improves. What is sad, is despite all these flaws and placing his party over the interests of the country, Barr states he would vote for Trump again, if he were the GOP nominee for president.

That would save America from whom? Barr wants more of the same? Barr, like Trump, needs to be discarded to the trash heap of history.

<strong>Ken</strong>: Counselor, I always thought that the burden of proof in a criminal case is “beyond a reasonable doubt,” not “more likely than not.” These days, there is no such thing as a nonbiased opinion, barrister or jury panel. Also, it has been reported by some of the media that there was an intelligence alert issued several days earlier that violence on Jan. 6 was likely and Trump OK’d mobilization of national guard troops. That would make Trump appear rational and the case against delusional.