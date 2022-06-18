WEBBER: Happy Father’s Day gents

Father’s Day was founded in the U.S. in June of 1910, credited to Sonora Smart Dodd, of Spokane, Wash. She requested it to be on her father’s birthday, June 5, but the Spokane Ministerial Alliance inexplicably decided the third Sunday in June would do just fine. In 1966 President Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day.

Sonora’s mother died when Sonora was 16, requiring her assistance raising five younger brothers. She was so enamored with her father, she decided that if there was a Mother’s Day (founded in May 1908 by Anna Jarvis) there should rightfully be a Father’s Day. As the father of four, I’m in total agreement.

There was an earlier Father’s Day in 1908 to honor fathers killed in West Virginia during the Monongah Mine Disaster. And St. Joseph’s Day, celebrated on March 19 in Europe, has been around since the Middle Ages and is meant to honor fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of dads in society.

Owing in part to Hallmark Greeting Cards and woke society, National Days to honor something has exploded, so we now have more than 1,500 national days. Kind of takes the luster off honoring our fathers and mothers.

In June there are 153 “National Day of Something or Another.” Watch day, FreeBSD day, Garfield the Cat Day and Turkey Lover’s Day all share the Father’s Day date.

Would you believe National Watch Day was established by the retailer, Nordstrom? FreeBSD Day is for “innovative technology at the University of California Berkeley (Yawn). Garfield the Cat Day is self-explanatory but was it necessary to also have “Hug Your Cat” Day on June the 4 – seems like they could have combined those days on the fourth. Turkey Lovers Day? Come on, man. I completely missed National Cheeseburger Day on May 28 though.

This year, Father’s Day occurs on the same day as Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery, an important day in our development as a country. Seems to me though it would have made better sense to move Black History Month to June, or Juneteenth to February.

June 6 is D-Day, perhaps one of the greatest days in the history of our country. However, it shares billing with National Applesauce Cake Day and National Yo-Yo Day. What yo-yo put applesauce cake and yo-yos on equal footing with D-Day?

June 9 is National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day, an important day in the history of dessert. It competes with National Earl Day and National Donald Duck Day, so with apologies to Earl and Donald, June 9 will be forever known only as National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day. Events are already being planned by me for next year.

June 14 is International Bath Day and I’m all for that one. I guess someone needed a reminder for that? Mark it down on your calendar … please.

The Army’s birthday is June 14. Given that the organization is important to this country, shouldn’t all others be eliminated on that day? Does the Army really need to share their day with Pop Goes the Weasel Day? It also happens to be Flag Day, which I propose to move to July 3, for reasons stated below.

It gets weirder, folks, and remember, somebody fought for this. May 3 is National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, and National Be Kind to New Jersey Day is July 3. Why does anybody need to be kind to New Jersey – they aren’t to anybody else? Toss it out and make the day before Independence Day the new Flag Day only. Why do I have to think of these things?

Did you know that National Kissing Day and National Onion Rings Day are on the same day, June 22? Was that one thought all the way through?

You get the picture; dumb and dumber. How about National Wear a Plunger on Your Head Day on Dec. 18. My suggestion … buy a new one first. Then there is even a National Poop Day on Feb. 13. Really – they need a day for this? Are there really people celebrating this?

To even the playing field, I’m going to start to campaign for a new National Day. I will call it COGG Day, or Chubby, Old, & Grumpy Guy Day. Folks, we COGGs need a day like this in our waning years. For you skinny, in-shape, specimens with a hyper-metabolic body … bite me. If you’re body mass index is under 25, don’t even think about celebrating this day with us chunks.

Old — anyone over 60 and has more than four pharmacy prescriptions is applicable. Grumpy — that’s because we’re getting steamrolled in our twilight years and don’t like it.

And finally, men only. Look at your birth certificate, if it says “M” for sex, then you qualify. An “F” in the box means you’re in the wrong group. It’s really that simple.

Actually, I think all these other days kind of diminishes the important ones, but there again, I’m from Chebanse.