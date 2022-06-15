Voice of the People: Playing a critical role

The Illinois Beverage Association (IBA) plays a critical role in supporting strong communities throughout the state. From Zion to Mound City and Quincy to Danville, the beverage industry’s community benefits are felt throughout Illinois, supporting our local communities through jobs, tax revenue and charitable contributions.

With over 50 beverage bottling plants and distribution facilities across the state, our member companies create over 95,000 direct and indirect high-paying, quality jobs in all corners of Illinois. These investments provide for over $1.1 billion in wages and benefits and $9.5 billion in direct economic impacts to help our communities thrive.

Our organization’s members also work directly to support local communities and local-area organizations. From PepsiCo’s LIFEWTR school beautification project to Keurig Dr. Pepper’s Let’s Play initiative to Heartland Coca-Cola’s long-time support for the Illinois Special Olympics, our members remain committed to the communities they serve.

We understand and embrace our responsibility across the state and are committed to strengthening Illinois communities through job creation, economic initiatives, and community partnerships and contributions. We will continue to play our part to help our local communities.

Rob Nash

Executive Director

Illinois Beverage Association