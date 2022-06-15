ANOTHER VIEW: Eliminating state’s DNA testing backlog good for everyone

Illinois has many serious problems, but at least one fewer than it had a few years ago.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that state police have eliminated their backlog of untested DNA evidence from sexual-assault cases.

A state law passed in 2010 requires that DNA evidence be tested within a six-month period — if the state police had the resources to comply. Apparently, the agency never did, because Pritzker noted there was a backlog of roughly 2,000 cases when he took office.

This massive government failing was attributable to typical bureaucratic delay, lack of resources provided by the General Assembly and the longstanding budget battle waged between former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The latter — a self-destructive showdown between two stubborn and powerful politicians — was especially unfortunate, causing problems in state government that extended far beyond the DNA issue.

Under Pritzker, the legislature provided the necessary personnel and testing resources to eliminate the backlog and perhaps take future steps that will ensure testing is completed well within the six-month requirement.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly said he considers eliminating the six-month backlog “the first phase” of an overall effort to step up the quality and efficiency of scientific testing.

“We are going to be holding ourselves accountable to reaching the 90-day mark in the next phase as we get faster and faster in the years ahead,” he said.

It goes without saying that sexual assault is an extremely serious crime that requires a ferocious response from the criminal-justice system. With respect to DNA evidence, that means identifying the guilty and clearing those who are innocent.

DNA evidence has become something of a magic bullet in the criminal-justice system, a crucial ingredient in achieving a just result in all kinds of criminal cases. But that’s not possible if this vital evidence is not analyzed in a proper and timely manner.

That’s why this is such an important achievement, one in which the governor takes justifiable pride.

Frankly, it’s sickening that the backlog ever grew to the extent that it did — “legally and morally unacceptable,” as Pritzker said.

Everyone can hope that problem now is a thing of the past. But that will depend on elected officials continuing to provide the proper resources that ensures what must be done will be done.