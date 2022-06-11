MAREK: The last man in the water

In these times of villains, murderers, racists and other transgressors, it is a relief to learn of good and courageous people. Such was the case last week when reader and old friend, Randy O’Conner, of Chebanse, wrote me concerning one such person. He sent me an article and I asked him if I could expand a bit on this American hero, and he kindly agreed.

It was a snowy day in Washington, D.C. that Jan. 13, 1982, just 40 years ago. Air Florida Flight 90 commenced its flight to sunny Florida in the midst of heavy weather. With 79 people aboard, including a crew of four, de-icing was attempted but not very well done. As the airplane tried to leave the tarmac all hell broke loose, along with considerable ice.

D.C. is notoriously poor at dealing with snow, as I had experienced when I lived there in the late 1960s and early 1970. But this day was even worse. The Boeing 737 had barely cleared the tarmac at Washington National Airport when shifting ice caused the plane to lose total control.

The airplane immediately crashed into the 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River, which linked Virginia with the Capitol. It then struck six cars and a truck killing four occupants of those vehicles. The airplane then fell into the frozen river. Only six occupants of the airplane were able to escape the interior of the airplane, but were then floating in ice-covered frigid water.

Some clung to airplane debris while other merely tried to stay afloat any way they could before they froze to death. One flight attendant and five passengers were minutes away from a similar death as those inside the structure of the airplane. Witnesses on the shore saw no way to recover these victims.

Within minutes, a U.S. Park Service Police helicopter was overhead. A lifeline was extended to the victims in hopes that they were strong enough to hang on and be hoisted into the plane. As the crew watched these helpless passengers, they noticed one man who was passing the lifeline to other passengers and assisting them in hanging on, but never attempting to be rescued himself. He succeeded in saving four victims. A fifth passenger, Pricilla Tirado, was unable to have the strength to cling to the line.

At that point, a man on the shore, Lenny Stutnik, threw off his coat and shoes, dove into the icy waters and retrieved her. Stutnik was later awarded the Coast Guard Lifesaving Medal.

But who was this last man in the water whose bravery had saved the lives of four fellow passengers at the cost of his own life? When the helicopter crew looked back for the remaining man who had so gallantly assisted the other four to the lifeline, he was gone, sinking deep in the ice and freezing water as had all the pieces of debris of the wreckage.

Later, an autopsy of the deceased passengers showed that one man had died of drowning and exposure, not impact injuries. The Coast Guard rescue crew had given a basic description, but only after the D.C. Police put all of the information together was this hero identified.

Aboard had been a 46-year-old man named Arland Williams. Williams was born and raised in Mattoon, Illinois, and had attended The Citadel in South Carolina. After serving in the U.S. military, he returned to civilian life and was a bank examiner for the federal government. Although divorced, Williams had two children and had asked his ex-wife to remarry him.

Once the confirmation was made, Williams was posthumously awarded the Coast Guard Gold Lifesaving Medal in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. The ceremony was attended by his mother and his two children. Reagan’s eulogy that day contained the following, “If a man in the water gave a lifeline to the people gasping for survival, he was likewise giving a lifeline to those who observed him.”

Air Florida would also suffer a loss that day. It filed for bankruptcy in 1984.

The survivor list was as follows:

Kelly Duncan, 23, the stewardess. She later married, had three children, and devoted her later life to Christian fellowship the mentoring of children.

Joe Stiley, 41, a pilot himself, survived but suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, jaw and skull.

Patricia Fleck, 20, Stiley’s secretary, lived until 2002 when she died of pancreatic cancer.

Bert Hamilton, 41, lived 21 more years before dying of a heart attack.

Pricilla Tirado, the woman saved by Stutnik, was a Spanish resident who lost her husband and two-month-old son that day, subsequently remarried and lives in Mexico.

In 2007, the actions of Arland D. Williams became the subject of a beautiful song, Last Man in the Water, written by Sara Hickman on the 25th anniversary of the horrible day in our Capitol. In tribute to Williams, she wrote in part:

I was the last man in the water.

Yea, I’m the one who saved your

Sons and Daughters.

And when they finally sent down

The last shred of rope

I saw my last hope wave goodbye.

What a privilege in these times to share the 40th anniversary of a story of good. Even though there is so much tragedy in our world, characters such as Arnold Williams give us hope in the spirit of true American heroes.