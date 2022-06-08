Voice of the People: Your right to shoot back

The Second Amendment is not about hunting deer or shooting paper targets for sport, that’s the Ninth Amendment. To put it simply, the Second Amendment is all about your right to shoot back. With criminal gun violence raging unchecked in our streets everywhere, less than two weeks ago it was Uvalde, Texas, and yesterday it’s Tulsa. Oklahoma. What makes those elected to keep the peace think that same criminal gun violence should convince us to give up our right to shoot back.

First, ask yourself what would someone have to threaten you with to cause you to use a gun to defend yourself? Then consider just what do those behind the anti-Second Amendment movement have in store for you that they would fear from you using your right to shoot back?

<strong>John Fleming</strong>

<strong>Peotone</strong>