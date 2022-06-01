CONVERSATIONS: Was Mar-a-Lago search politically motivated?

<strong>Joe</strong>: The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by FBI agents has been characterized by headlines and enraged GOP senators and congressmen as a “raid.” Let’s discuss that word. You spend a lot of time working crosswords and can solve the New York Times crossword puzzles every day. Sunday is their toughest. My conclusion from this is that you are really smart.

In my view for the reasons, I’m about to tell you, the use of the word “raid” is a misnomer and a gross exaggeration. The search of Trump’s home for classified documents was not inexplicable. It can be explained. Investigators had been at the premises in June and were aware of boxes of classified docs sitting in the basement.

When FBI agents arrived months later to execute the warrant, they were unarmed and dressed casually. No one was arrested. It was not a surprise visit. Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago had been given a heads-up in advance. The search went about in an orderly fashion. The agents retrieved the boxes in the basement and made a search of three rooms, pursuant to the warrant issued by a federal judge. They then left.

Without even waiting for the search inventory of seized docs to be filed, the American right and Trump mobilized, describing the search as a raid reflecting government overreach and political persecution. Was it really an FBI Gestapo type operation to eliminate Biden’s chief rival as they depict? Will there be no end to these spurious and baseless claims?

<strong>Ken</strong>: No need to stick with the word “Raid: to characterize the government incursion of Aug. 8 at Mar-a-Lago. Because the 30 or so FBI agents were not clad in de rigor dark blue suits and weren’t packing Uzis, we will concede that point. But I’ll bet there were firearms present in the group of agents we saw on TV securing access to the property.

Director Christopher Wray and AG Merrick Garland probably didn’t anticipate the posse having to shoot it out with Trump’s lady lawyers and fellow federal agents of the Secret Service. About the only courtesy given to the ex-President is that he was permitted to watch the nine-hour FBI foray to find and seize the forbidden files; files that were behind a padlocked door in the residence basement.

Compare that to the secret files of Hillary Clinton that were stored on an unsecured contraband server connected to the internet. And she preemptively wiped the memory before giving up the machine. Hill didn’t even get a slap on the wrist. When you add everything up, the assault on Mar-a-Lago is still just a part of a politically-motivated fishing expedition, searching for a crime that will stick.

<strong>Joe</strong>: So, like Don Jr., Sen. Scott of Florida and other congressmen and women, you are calling it an unjustified raid for documents, even though a federal judge ordered it? I will make two points:

First, “follow the money” is the catch phrase that can be applied to what Trump, Scott and others are doing and saying. Their wheels (for campaign expenses, legal fees particularly, etc.) always must be oiled. To arouse the masses, there is gold in outrage and the nastier it gets with phony claims and assertions the more gold it brings in, not only from donors who believe this junk sending in millions but profits from selling “Defund the FBI” T-shirts.

There was a time when the primary focus of raising money for politicians was his or her position on issues. Not anymore. The outrage and spurious claims drown out whatever message on issues that might be sent. There is a word for this that students pick up in law school. It’s called “fraud.” Somewhere in the USA a little old lady sent in $1 million after getting an email from a GOP solicitor telling her about an unjustified Gestapo search of the former president’s residence. She then discovers that this didn’t happen at all. The likelihood of some hungry lawyer cashing in on a class action suit with treble damages has probably more validity than Trump’s defense in attacking the search.

This brings me around to the search. The jury is in with more of the facts. Yesterday, the DOJ filed its redacted affidavit and lo, the far-right dangerous rhetoric and threatening hyperbole about the search has ceased. Now it is all about inflation. Of the three statute violations involved noted in the affidavit, the unauthorized possession of government documents (regardless of their classification) has already been proven.

Since your paragraph above was written before the release of the redacted affidavit, is it still your view that the search was nothing more than a “politically-motivated fishing expedition searching for a crime that will stick”?

<strong>Ken</strong>: That is my take on the storming of Mar-a-Lago, and I’m sticking to it. You bet that this kind of demonstration of weaponization of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state going political, will shake the money tree for Republican candidates as well as provide motivation for GOP voters. In particular, the power of the FBI and IRS cannot be overestimated, and if they can do it to an ex-President, they can do it to any of us.

Under Obama. Lois Learner and the IRS targeted conservative taxpayers. We can only imagine how today’s stop-at-nothing party will use the services of 87,000 new IRS agents who will be armed and “prepared to use deadly force.” Accountants packing heat. It’s easy to identify those citizens supporting conservative causes and subscribed to conservative publications or writing columns supporting conservative policies.

Even if a taxpayer files a perfectly clean itemized return, an intense audit will be painful. Even if the agent does not shoot her. As far as the redacted affidavit, we still don’t know the stated justification for the attack. So, it remains flexible for Garland to either find or fabricate. There is a notable quote attributed to Joe Stalin’s chief of secret police, Lavrentiy Beria: “Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime.”

<strong>Joe</strong>: So now we are going to compare what Garland is doing with Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror, who sent innocent people off to the Gulag? And to think I was looking at this discussion solely on the subject of the rule of law. Let’s continue this discussion to the next column.