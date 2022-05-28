WEBBER: A conversation with my late father

Toward the latter part of his life my father often used a couple of adages. When asked how he was, his reply was, “Old and wrinkled,” always good for a giggle. When confronted by depravity, he would shake his head, uttering, “What a good time to be old.” This was in reference to the direction and decadence of society … and he wasn’t being humorous.

Monday will be six years since Dad’s passing. Obviously, he was talking about society during Obama’s administration. He didn’t live to see Donald Trump elected, but was going to vote for him. Then he passed away, and probably wound up voting for Hillary.

Well, Pop, you wouldn’t believe the direction we’re heading now. I “preach this to the choir” regularly in my columns. Through unawareness or misguided faith, there are people in this country having little issue with the direction we’re headed. To me and most friends, the world seems upside down. The stench of “New World Order” and socialism is barreling at us.

The vindictiveness of the swamp toward the Trump election was appalling. Abetted by a corrupt media and big tech, the swamp circulated damaging disinformation about Trump. Deceptions are being uncovered two years after Trump was supposedly “voted out of office” — with 75 million votes — by a man campaigning from his basement. And wouldn’t you know it, Pop, ongoing court reports are showing Hillary was up to both her chins in these deceptions. Your distrust of Hillary was warranted.

Regrettably, Dad, too many folks unwittingly bought into the disinformation. The bitterness continues as Trump lives rent-free inside their heads. Ask a Joe Biden voter what he has done for the country, and you will get a rant about Trump as a reply.

Many believed 2020 election fraud was rampant. It’s being demonstrated now by a recent Dinesh D’Souza documentary, “2000 Mules.” Sadly, the corrupt Department of Justice will never follow up. Remember Eric Holder’s corrupt DOJ under Obama? Well, sir it has only gotten worse.

The FBI has become henchmen for the swamp and can’t be trusted to review the matter either. You thought Bill Clinton was shifty, Dad, you hadn’t seen anything.

It’s obvious Biden’s not in charge of much more complicated than wiping his nose, but it’s a mystery who’s actually running the country. Nobody on either side of the swamp seems to care — Biden was one of them. Hence, we have a Manchurian president with no idea what his handlers have in mind for our country. We still have more than two more years of this.

In a sane world, the 25th Amendment would have been enacted by now, but in this case, the alternative to Biden is worse. Vice President Kamala Harris is a socialist trainwreck who talks in circles and nobody wants in office. We’d take Biden in a vegetative state over her. You were fortunate to have never known about her, Dad.

You missed a protest to contest Biden’s “election” at the Capitol last year, labeled an insurrection by U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi’s swamp and amplified by the big-brother media. This resulted in people being unlawfully imprisoned.

An unarmed woman was shot dead by the government — with no consequence to the shooter. The Washington Post won a Pulitzer Prize for their pathetic coverage of the affair, despite the glaring omission of FBI involvement. It gave the Pulitzer award all the luster of Obama’s Nobel knickknack.

The left slaps labels on people who don’t agree with them. It’s called “wokeness,” Pop. What you saw Obama kindle with racial discord has been amplified under Biden. Criticisms leveled at minorities of any stripe prompt the “woke set” to shriek “racist” or “white supremacist.”

From his bully pulpit, Biden warns of white supremacy constantly, as if it’s as widespread as Starbucks. Criticizing Biden qualifies people as part of an extreme MAGA agenda. Despite what Biden promised from his basement, there is no attempt at bringing the country together.

Television programming you grumbled about has deteriorated further, Dad. Entertainment producers no longer bother to depict factual America; wokeness is crammed into us by Hollywood and Madison Avenue. Unconventional behavior by minor factions prevails, streaming into our living rooms and children’s heads incessantly.

Printing trillions of dollars for various schemes to promote pandemic fear resulted in destroying a booming economy. Incredibly, our government shuttered America for nearly two years, arbitrarily picking winners and losers, and paying people to stay home. (Many took it so seriously Pop; they are still there).

With an upcoming election Democrats are gearing up to promote election fears pandemic again. I couldn’t imagine you shutting business down for a virus … and we didn’t.

The predictable outcome is we are now in a recession. Inflation is soaring; the stock market is falling. We’re starting to resemble 1990’s Venezuela. You will roll over in your grave when I tell you we’re paying $5.62 for a gallon of diesel fuel with predictions of it going much higher. It’s $2.56 more than last year.

Truckers are shutting down for lack of funds to buy fuel. Store shelves are emptying. There is an even a massive shortage of baby formula, Dad, while we wastefully send billions of dollars to Ukraine. And yet, Biden thinks his policies are working.

You were right, Pop, there really is a good time to be old.