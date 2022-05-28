JACKSON: Reflections upon Memorial Day

Another senseless mass shooting at an elementary school, primary elections, record-setting gas prices, economy-crippling inflation and travel-season kickoff seem to garner the most fodder and attention heading into this weekend. A weekend that is hoped to culminate with the reflection and gratitude due the millions of citizens who have served this country but are no longer with us.

It is Memorial Day weekend. It feels almost normal again with very little talk of a virus. We are back to complaining about the rising costs of filling up our gas tanks while we are filling up our gas tanks to go somewhere to enjoy the right to complain. Weather cooperating, I may be amongst them.

But this weekend has almost always held a special meaning. It was taught to me that there are times in your busy life that you stop thinking of yourself and think of others. Memorial Day is one of those times.

“But for the sacrifice of others, you are afforded so much,” was how it was put to me. At the time, I didn’t really comprehend or appreciate what it meant, but because of who said it, I embraced it. And that person was right.

Memorial Day is the day we remember those who sacrificed their all for the safety and security of everything we hold dear. Although it began as a way to honor those who lost their lives in actual military engagement, it has appropriately evolved into honoring all our deceased military.

Many died in war, many others are killed in war but don’t die until later, but they all sacrificed. And that is why we should give them our respect.

Memorial Day is supposed to be the epitome of “Gone but not forgotten.” Even though I never knew them, their willingness to answer our call or to volunteer to sacrifice their all if need be is worthy to be remembered.

A few moments of solemn reflection are not too much to ask for. Somebody, millions of them, unselfishly acted in a way in order to protect and preserve specific rights I sometimes don’t deserve or realize I have.

While there is some suggested protocol to honoring our deceased military, how one chooses to remember cannot be mandated. It has long been respectfully suggested that at 3 p.m. local time, that citizens pause and reflect. The duration at your discretion.

There are six times zones in the USA. In my wildest imagination, at 3 p.m. for six consecutive hours, there would be some collective silence traveling across the country. However, it is not something we could or should legislate.

But, what if 330 million silent breaths of gratitude filled the air? What if we put aside our petty, prideful, divisiveness for a moment to think about the one thing that binds us, the sacrifice of others? While it is wishful thinking, there has been such a moment in my lifetime.

Sept. 12, 2001, we were one rock solid unit. There was no left or right or red or blue. We were impenetrable in spirit, commitment and resolve. An unmistakable grave turning, awakened giant force felt around the world. We remember 9/11. We forget 9/12.

As the three-, four- or five-day weekend unfolds, I hope first and foremost for everyone’s safety. Then a kickoff to hopefully a memorable, affordable season of outdoor fun. Enjoy the weather, the company, the sights, smells and sounds of freedom. Enjoy the price of gas.

But, come Monday, just a few thoughts on who we are because who they were is what the holiday is intended. Remember how we got to this point. The freedom we enjoy is comparable to having a college education paid for by someone else. Enjoy.