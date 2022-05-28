CONVERSATIONS: What are the costs to aiding Ukraine?

<strong>Ken</strong>: ‘Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” — George Santayana.

The Santayana quote is right on the money today. It was only last year that President Joe Biden decided that the goals of the 30-year U.S. adventure in Afghanistan had been met and our further involvement unneeded. No need to rehash what happened next. Given our experience in the Middle East and other war zones since World War II, you might think that our leaders would try to avoid entering into an international conflict, but, as we prepare to send $40 billion more in military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia; it seems we are in danger of fostering another misadventure, this time in Eastern Europe.

I have a feeling that our elected president is being directed on a blind, stumbling down the path toward another unwinnable endless hot war by appointed White House advisers (who I will call THEY, as when POTUS ends a press conference by saying, “THEY don’t want me to answer any questions.”) And furthermore, Vladimir Putin, in issuing a warning against U.S. intervention, has played the nuke card, making this is a tough situation for the White House to manage.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Regarding the $40 billion for weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the following quotes appeared recently in the Wall Street Journal: “This is not some handout.” “It’s important for the United States to help.” “It’s important for the Ukrainians to win.”

These comments are from Sen. Mitch McConnell. The $40 billion constitutes about .002 of our GDP. As I write this, the package passed the House and Senate. The only dissenters were 67 Republican isolationists, a minority group of Republican congressmen and women who oppose Ukrainian military and humanitarian support. Some, like Thomas Massie, are even advocating that the U.S. withdraw from NATO and the U.N. How far do you wish the U.S. to go with Ukraine military and humanitarian support?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Putin is an evil man and what his military is doing in Ukraine is criminal. $40 billion is not a paltry sum; it amounts to $130 for each U.S. citizen. Our military aid package is approved by Congress and inked by President Biden, but what will happen when all the rockets are launched, and the bombs exploded? Do our senators and representatives believe that Putin will concede and withdraw? Or will we have to escalate our support again?

Unlike our historic involvement in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, can this war against Russia be won, and can it be won by proxy, or will it turn into another of Joe’s calamities? Given that we had no prior treaty with Ukraine obliging military defense in case of attack and Ukraine is in the Russian sphere in Eastern Europe, there is staunch support in this country for us to provide aid in the form of war materials.

However, there is little popular backing for a hot war with Russia. If we dive in deeper, say try to enforce a no-fly zone, it seems likely that Russia will escalate as well, at least as long as Putin is in command. And will Putin then deliver on his nuclear weapon threat? The consequences of our support for Ukraine could become unpleasant and severe.

<strong>Joe:</strong> My diagnosis of what is bothering you is that the U.S. goals with Ukraine are not clearly defined. But it is more than that. The Biden administration’s performance today is like the performance of the bullpen of the 2021 Chicago White Sox. The stats are not good. Inflation, consumer costs of gas, food and other essentials are extremely high and are becoming bigger issues.

In consequence, support of the Ukrainians is dissipating. Our stated goal of “wanting to see Russia weakened” seems like one designed to prolong the war indefinitely, requiring continuing economic and military support. A goal of an immediate cease fire and peace deal with neutrality guarantees would, at least to me, be more realistic and sensible. Maybe that is going on behind the scenes, although I do not see any endgame to this conflict. Do you?

<strong>Ken:</strong> We are on the same page. Our role should be making sanctions as painful for Putin as possible and acting to mediate a war-ending deal. The problem that I see is that too many of our elected leaders seem ready to emulate George Custer and ride hell-for-leather into the fray. I suspect that there is a reason for our aiding Ukraine based on recent history besides weakening the Russians; there is an alternative goal motivating the defense of the underdog.

Going into the 2020 election year, incumbent Donald Trump was cruising: low unemployment, good economy, immigration controlled, ongoing war in Afghanistan at a low simmer on the back burner. Then came COVID, and all that went out the window. As Election Day neared, the Democratic media machine went to work, focusing on the 400,000 pandemic deaths which they attributed to Trump’s mismanagement.

Blustering Trump was an easy mark, frequently at loggerheads with Dr. Fauci and labeled anti-science. Biden, who hardly campaigned in person, won the presidency by a narrow margin. Incidentally, in the 18 months since Joe took over, there have been about 600,000 deaths despite the availability of an effective vaccine and improved therapies.

Thus, Ukraine is the hoped-for crisis that will be media-hyped so that the many failures of the current administration go out the window, forgotten. As I see it, the Democrats’ plan is that the aggressive approach for supporting Ukraine will be the issue that will win the midterm election.