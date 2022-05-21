WEBBER: The world is changing so fast

The wife and I — well mostly the wife — are watching our two youngest grandchildren, London and Lincoln. Their mother and dad are on vacation. We came home early from Arizona to watch these two munchkins.

I have to admit, I didn’t want to come home early, and I wondered how the week would go with 4- and 5-year-old-children running around the house for a week. It’s been 26 years since I was around a 5-year-old daily. There will be little shoes to trip over and Legos to step on, a pain only equaled by a sledgehammer to the knee.

My wife, who the kids call Mim, couldn’t wait to get home and get her hands on those kids. She told me she had been looking forward to watching them, and it came up in the conversation that she wasn’t concerned if I came home or not — that was my choice. I guess she made my position clear where I stood on her totem pole of important people.

Well, since she makes world-class meatloaf and is so much better at making the bed than I am, I decided to come home with her. She smells good, too.

I watched in amazement as she stepped right back into her role of mother — a combination of a nurturer and drill sergeant, shepherding the kids smoothly wherever it was they had to go or do. This night, it’s dance and karate lessons. (No mention was made of dinner, but I know she will feed those kids).

There is an exquisiteness at how efficiently nights have been between supper, kids’ showers and bedtime stories. As of this writing, I’ve not heard one kiddo cry. (Sorry, mom they don’t seem to be missing ya much).

Monday morning I’m sitting at my desk at home working. I had the volume up too loud on the news — as usual — getting updates of that horrific Buffalo shooting. “Why do they even bother to bring the shooter before the court?” I wondered again.

I had left the door open as I discovered early on munchkins of this age always want on the other side of a closed door. Like our cat, they like to wander in and out of our lives. It useless to close a door.

Mim was busy getting the kids ready for pre-school, barking out orders, then following her orders up by doing the very thing she just told the kids to do. My office is next to the family room, where there is a piano that the cat plays more often than we do. Amid the yammering reporter updating the Buffalo story, I thought I heard a small voice accompanied by some piano key striking.

I turned the sound off on the television and sure enough, I had heard correctly. Sitting at the piano was my 5-year-old granddaughter, London, singing “God Bless America” while hitting piano keys that had nothing to do with her song. Artistic liberty, I guess.

Her small voice was so beautiful as it wafted into my office, and it completely shut down the news of world troubles. She knew every word, singing it three times, while a tear rolled down her grandpa’s eye. Her timing and innocence were so poignant.

I’m not sure if her mother taught her that song, or if she learned it in school or church, but whoever it was, thank you. Kids should learn that song, as well as the national anthem, and have a respect for them. It helps them become good citizens.

Grandchildren are so precious. We’re blessed to have 10 munchkins ranging from 4 to 14 years in age. When they’re all over to the house at once, which is most Sundays, it sometimes feels like there are 50 of the little buggers bouncing off the walls and chasing each other, but I digress.

What’s amazing is how different and special each grandchild is. I bet you think about that with your own grandchildren, too. If you haven’t got any yet, wait until you do — it’s a true paradigm shift. Each of our grandchildren have their own personality, ability, likes and dislikes. Some are serious athletes, most are great students and one even has a mustache.

I wonder about their futures. Might Kane become an engineer; is Rhaya going to be smacking homers for Arizona State; will Jax play for the Blackhawks; and so on?

I worry about them, too, given what is going on in this upside world. It’s a certainty they won’t grow up in the world their grandparents and their parents did. It’s changing so fast, and in the scribe’s opinion, not for the better, either. Thankfully, the values we instilled in our own children appear to be being introduced to the grandchildren, and, perhaps, one of them can turn this old country around.

I could see a couple of them becoming president. I might be biased though?