Time to pass on vehicle sticker fee

June is fast approaching, and for Kankakee residents, that means it’s closer to having to pay for the vehicle stickers. Ugh.

If you live or operate a business inside the Kankakee city limits, you must pay $35 for each passenger vehicle you own. It’s $40 for trucks and buses (8,001 pounds or greater) and $20 for motorcycles. There are exemptions for active military personnel, disabled veterans and disability license plate holders.

It’s time for the City of Kankakee to relax the vehicle stickers for at least the next two years.

Mostly, vehicle stickers are required in Chicago and its suburbs. Why here? The City of Kankakee received $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from the federal government in 2021. It has earmarked just more than $8 million of that money already, but that leaves nearly $7 million left to spend — albeit a large part may go for past pandemic loses. It has until 2024 to determine where to spend ARPA funds, and it must be spent by 2026.

Why press hard-working Kankakee residents for more money? Isn’t it a deterrent for attracting young people to live in your city?

The average U.S. homeowner owns approximately two cars, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Do the simple math — $70 per homeowner or $105 if you have three cars (many do). Not to mention, each vehicle owner pays the State of Illinois $151 for registration-plates for each car.

Fuel costs continue to skyrocket.

The mayor and city council might argue they can’t live without the $425,000 the vehicle sticker fees expect to generate to the budget. See ARPA funds above or find a way to tighten the belt as many residents have done to deal with inflation.

We know it might temporarily hurt city coffers like removing a band-aid on your arm.

The hurt doesn’t last, and it’s time to remove the vehicle sticker fee.