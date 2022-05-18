Voice of the People: Climate ignorance

Stephen Moore’s article on climate change in the March 23 issue of the Journal was an abomination and displayed an egregious disregard for responsible journalism and the truth. As is often cited, free speech does not include the right to yell “fire” in a crowded theater.

In Mr. Moore’s case, the planet is on fire and he’s yelling to add more fuel to the blaze. The only regious apsect of climate change entails the moral obligation we have to sustain nature and protect our fellow humans from irreparable harm.

The reality of human-generated climate change is questioned only by politicians, some in the ill- informed media and the willfully ignorant incapable of accepting or understanding the nature of scientific evidence. Climate change is well documented by a multitude of scientific studies and supported by over 98% of the scientific community. The 2% of dissenters are mainly composed of those scientists who have a long history of selling out to corporate interest for monetary rewards.

These individuals supported the position of tobacco companies that claimed cigarettes were not harmful to one’s health. These same scientists, none of whom had any training in environmental science, cast doubt on the detrimental effects of lead in gasoline, the devastating effects of acid rain on the environment and the harmful effects of atmospheric ozone layer depletion. In short, they made careers of ignoring science and supporting an ideology of unregulated corporations.

If it is true that many are not concerned about climate change, it’s because of willfully ignorant columnists and unconscionable shills for the fossil fuel industry, expounding an erroneous political position having nothing to do with scientific evidence. The reason for the predominance of internal combustion engine vehicles on the road is a result of short-sighted, scientifically-ignorant media types like Mr. Moore being paid to create doubt and confusion and ignore well-established science.

Studies have indicated climate change will result in thousands of new viruses to spread among animal species and then jump to infect humans. These zoonoses are already occurring in the form of Ebola, marburg fever, lassa fever, coronaviruses and others. Intense droughts in the western United States and elsewhere are the result of climate change, causing massive forest fires and threatening agricultural production.

Massive human migrations are occurring due to severe droughts, resulting in an inability to sustain adequate agriculture to support the population in the region. This loss of sustainable agriculture is a massive contributor to the emigration from Central America to the U.S.

Rising sea levels due to polar region ice melting threaten the survival of many coastal cities, including those in the U.S. as well as island populations. The acidification of the oceans due to increased C02 absorption resulting in carbonic acid concentration poses a major threat to the survival of much of oceanic life. This threat includes the major photosynthesizing microbes that produce most of the oxygen in our air.

In light of all these impending catastrophes, Mr. Moore says lets add more methane and C02 to our atmosphere. Betting Lucy won’t pull the football away before Charlie Brown kicks it is a much safer bet.

Al Matheis

Kankakee