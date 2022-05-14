Voice of the People: Toby, your column really helps

Toby [Moore], I always read your father’s column and I love reading yours. We can always use more positivity, and I am working on it. I’m 78 years old, still working and trying every day to be the best version of me I can be. Your column really helps. I had read several books about Ernest Shackleton (I love reading) prior to your column and was familiar with the story. Hearing about his positivity again was powerful. Know that you are doing a wonderful job carrying on your father’s legacy; looking forward to your next column.

Virginia Shrove

Kankakee