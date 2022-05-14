JACKSON: How to respond to an act of violence

To most people, it is instinctual to render help to a person enduring physical violence. Especially if the victim is a child, elderly or female. But, have you ever wondered why some people choose to video record a violent assault rather than offer assistance to the victim?

There are a variety of reasons, but the most acceptable and logical reason is personal safety. A caring, innocent person could be injured or killed intervening in violent altercations. Or worse, the good Samaritan could end up being charged with inappropriate use of force. You risk your life and suffer the wrath of the abuser, victim and the law.

The “see something, say something” motto seems to be pretty sound advice when it comes to offering aid to a person being physically assaulted. We could now add “record something” when in proximity of a violent crime against a person or even an animal.

It has become popular to record acts of violence without any regard for the safety of a victim and share it with the world. The more violent the better. Video recordings of rampant physical violence at schools can easily be found.

Not only is the person filming the crime not offering assistance, typically there are several others witnessing the violence and either cheering it on or standing in amazement but not offering aid. The video recordings can serve more as a means of establishing popular credibility and less about providing factual, irrefutable evidence to hold the perpetrator accountable.

But what about those who’s instinctual and altruistic nature is to help without regard for self? It does still happen, sadly, sometimes with negative results. It happened this week.

A 31-year-old former college and professional basketball player was shot and killed after deciding to get involved in a domestic violence relationship.

Adreian Payne was shot and killed while attempting to help a friend and victim of domestic violence.

He didn’t record it. He got involved, albeit verbally, but involved enough to put himself in harm’s way. Payne and his girlfriend had been called by the abuse victim to act as a mediator. Both were in Payne’s vehicle when approached by the abuser. Words were exchanged before the abuser fatally shot Payne.

The shooter did not flee, instead he called 911 and contrary to witness accounts, claimed he fired in self-defense.

This occurred in Florida which has a stand-your-ground law that allows a citizen to use deadly force if they “reasonably believe it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the commission of a felony.”

As a civilized society, we have made great strides in increasing the awareness of domestic violence. However, our ability to address the problem is still lacking but the awareness is growing.

We know there are many forms of domestic violence. We have resources to support survivors. We show leniency for abusers. But, when it comes to getting involved in an actual act of domestic violence, there is no definitive manner to respond. It is left up to the individual to be aware of risks and to choose a response.

As citizens, we do have some options. We can do nothing, record it, intervene or report it to authorities. As opposed to law enforcement who have a duty to respond to domestic violence which is one of the greatest and frequent occupational hazards.

Honestly, my response would be situational.

If a child, elderly, family or disabled person was being abused, I would not hesitate to help. But, if it involved two able-bodied, seemingly-normal adults, I would be a witness and call authorities. But, although video recording can be a form of aid, that would not be an option for me.

It is sad that our response to help a fellow human has to be measured.