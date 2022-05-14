CONVERSATIONS: What's the need for Disinformation Governance Board?

<strong>Ken</strong>: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun.” That is what Elon Musk tweeted on April 27 after he bought the social media company for $44 billion. Everybody needs a hobby and a man whose net worth is about $250 billion can have expensive hobbies.

Musk, currently holding the title as the world’s richest man, will add Twitter to five other major businesses operating under his control, including the trillion-dollar car company Tesla. It has been reported that, so far, Musk’s business plan for Twitter is sketchy, but he did make it clear that he wants to remake Twitter into a place for unfettered ideas and open debate.

Musk opposed the Twitter banning of Donald Trump in January 2021, so we can assume that both conservative and progressive posts will be allowed. And that brings us to what looks like Biden’s response to the deal ... the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board within the Department of Homeland Security.

The board’s stated job will be to prevent posting of disinformation and misinformation on social media, and the president’s choice for chairman is Nina Jankowicz, a recognized far left political partisan who will be the judge. The WSJ has labeled this board, alluding to the George Orwell novel “1984” as “The Ministry of Truth,” an organ of the government of the fictional country, Oceana.

It’s incredible that this is happening today in the United States of America. Isn’t government censorship banned and free speech guaranteed by the Constitution?

<strong>Joe:</strong> When you look at the way the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board was announced by the head of the Department of Homeland Security over a week ago, it appears it was not looked at as a big deal. Either that or maybe they just tried to sneak it in.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared before a few congressional committees and mentioned it very casually, without going into a lot of specifics as to what this new body would do. It looks like the Mayorkas did not consult with these legislators ahead of time to gage their reaction and get their support.

Be that as it may, it has now created a great deal of dissent and uproar. Even the name, Disinformation Governance Board, was a poor choice. It sounds very dystopian, in the sense that it imagines a society where there is a great amount of misinformation and untruths coming in and being spread.

The concept of a governmental agency using tax dollars monitoring truth is a bit much and lost cause. I doubt if this new body will last. Do you agree? A bill in Congress has already been introduced to terminate it.

<strong>Ken:</strong> I remember Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking about the Senate hearings for the Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018, saying something to the effect that the Senate Democrats will go balls to the wall and stop at nothing to derail the confirmation of Kavanaugh.

Schumer kept his word on that issue. And considering that the Congress is even more politically polarized and progressive now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the legislators took no action regarding the new Ministry of Truth.

Furthermore, despite the conservative pushback aroused by the announcement of the Disinformation Board, given a leftish judge or appellate court makeup, it could go to the top court before being blocked. Or maybe the DGB will stay on the books until next year when the midterm Congress sits.

Considering that the smooth and charismatic Obama took a shellacking in the midterms, Biden is headed for total destruction after his string of missteps. So, what is happening now as a reaction by the media in response to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and stated plans for open forum?

After their standard procedure, the media has suggested citizen Musk is racist because he was born in South Africa during the time of apartheid. In fact, Musk’s parents were divorced, and his mother is reported to have been opposed to apartheid.

Musk emigrated to Canada at age 17 soon after high school graduation. It is lucky for Musk that the army of progressive protesters just happens to be busy demonstrating against the Supreme Court after the leak of the Roe v. Wade decision draft.

<strong>Joe:</strong> First of all, before there is too much hysteria over the Ministry of Truth, Mayorkas said this board is not supposed to be domestically focused. It is to be centered on Russian disinformation and further exists to combat coyote and human smuggling misinformation on immigration.

Does it matter, whether disinformation is domestic or foreign? Truth has been wrecked for a long time from both sources. Take Trump for example. According to the Washington Post fact checker, Trump had 30,753 false or misleading claims over four years and that his campaign was based on disinformation.

The war against disinformation and lies, foreign based or domestic, dispensed on technological platforms in a free society, will never be won. It all begins with education in the classroom.

There was a professor of moral philosophy at Oxford named J. A. Smith, who opened his lecture course in 1914, by saying this: “Nothing that you will learn in this course of your studies will be of the slightest possible use to you in after life, save only this. If you work hard and intelligently, you should be able to detect when a man is talking rubbish. And that in my view is the main, if not the sole purpose of education.”

Rubbish, lies and disinformation. We need as much education as possible in classrooms so that students end up thinking critically and can question, not only when the Russians are talking trash and rubbish but even when it is produced domestically.

So, correct me if I am wrong? It appears from your comments on Musk and his “open forum” for unfettered ideas and debate, that you are OK with everything domestic or foreign (truths, disinformation and rubbish) entering the system to be either accepted by people or openly criticized, until it either dies or becomes reliable.

<strong>Ken:</strong> I want to decide for myself what’s true, and I don’t believe that a politicized government bureau with censor power is going to confine itself to Russian rubbish. Twitter and the other big social media players banned Trump and suppressed the Hunter laptop story.

By the way, how many lies have retrospectively proved true, I wonder? In a sense, I agree with your professor, that if citizens have enough intelligence to be reading Twitter on a computer or phone, those citizens are educated enough to have the right to voice an opinion and to decide for themselves what is rubbish.

Or for that matter, have the right to hold a high government office if they can read a teleprompter. It puzzles me that when a candidate like Clinton can spend $500 Million on a campaign, a few short posts by a foreign entity can be thought to influence an election.

Here’s a really big disinformation, now disproved by two years of an investigation despite a biased FBI: Trump colluded with Russians in his 2016 win.