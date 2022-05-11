VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: How wrong they are

Once again I hear liberal commentators on TV referring to people who are against abortion as fascists and Nazi's. How wrong they are. In Nazi Germany, the Nazi's killed little Jewish babies and used them for medical experiments. In this country, it is liberals who are all in favor of killing babies and using them for such things as stem cell research. In reality, it's the liberals who are acting like fascists and Nazi's, By the way, last time I checked, murder is against the law so why do some people think it's OK to murder babies? Thank You and have a Great Day.

<strong>Les Hedge</strong>r

<strong>Ashkum</strong>