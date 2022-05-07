WEBBER: Ministry of truth for Dems

Democrats have gotten comfortable with big tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google, censoring differing thought and speech; labeling it fake news. What should have been disturbing to any red-blooded American became business as usual.

Now they’re scrambling to replace Elon Musk’s new vision for Twitter. It’s vital for Dems to suppress the pesky facts brought up to counter their schemes to turn the country socialist.

In response, Biden’s handlers have instructed our president to direct the United States Department of Homeland Security to create a new department to control speech.

The department is so startingly un-American, it requires its own paragraph for introduction.

The new entity is called the Disinformation Governance Board, and its purpose is to throttle American’s right of free speech. It’s also being called the Ministry of Truth. I’m not making this up.

This will be an official government department answering to Homeland Security, a branch of government with lots of guns. The Founding Fathers must have collectively rolled over in their graves at this attempt by the government to control speech of Americans. It’s a right so important they made it first priority in the Bill of Rights.

To make this notion even more absurd, they’ve given the job of overseeing the DGB to a woman, Nina Jankowicz, known for her colossal propaganda spreading. This is an audacious appointment, one that will, hopefully, be thrown out when the program is disbanded come November.

Prior to her appointment, Jankowicz was a global fellow at the left-leaning Wilson Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank. She’s also an author focused on Russia, the treatment of women online and, ironically, claims to be an “internationally recognized expert on disinformation.”

Before the Wilson Center gig, she was with the National Democratic Institute, earning a Fulbright-Clinton fellowship. (Started in 1946, this fellowship is a government program that sends Americans abroad to work in foreign government ministries to learn how to be leaders. We pay for this. In 2012, Hillary Clinton managed to get her name on the title, but it was curiously removed in 2018, as, according to the State Department, to “strengthen the Fulbright name.” That’s their story and they’re sticking to it, schmucks.)

Jankowicz was active in promoting the witch hunt, formerly known as the Trump Dossier. She spread disinformation when she tweeted and wrote about Trump’s involvement, obviously without knowing or bothering to review the facts. This would be the same dossier bought by Hillary Clinton, which has since been proven fake and Hillary fined.

She’s also a fierce critic of any mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Jankowicz openly criticized the New York Post for its reporting of Hunter’s incident. Evidently suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, she stated the entire laptop story was a Trump campaign product, obviously more disinformation. She wrote op-eds on this subject regularly for other left-wing outlets such as NPR, CNN, PBS, the New York Times and Washington Post. Well, that dog doesn’t hunt anymore either, Nina.

Appointed to the DGB also were Rob Silvers, a recent Biden employee and Under Secretary at Homeland Security; and Jennifer Daskal, who worked for Obama. This is the group that will decide what constitutes disinformation? Wonder if they work as fact checkers for Facebook on the weekends, too?

If you think this through, Biden’s handlers have created a Russian-like committee, with a Russian-like name, to censor certain people, backed by a department controlling lots of guns, then appointed a 33-year-old, far-left loon as czar. This is the only way Biden’s handlers have to hold control over the country. Putin must be smiling at our ignorance.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who miserably presides over the mess at our Mexican border, recently informed Congress that disinformation is a threat to homeland security. He said, “… to identify individuals who very well could be descending into violence by reason of ideologies, or hate, false narratives or other disinformation and misinformation propagated on social media …”

To date, nobody has said what the definition of disinformation might be, although it would appear at this moment, it will be whatever Mayorkas or Jankowicz thinks it might be. Given their collective track records, that is not a comforting thought.

As Tucker Carlson pointed out on his program recently, DHS intends to identify individuals who could be descending into violence with their speech, as opposed to those who are committing violence across this country. This is absolutely bizarre.

Anyone looking to do harm to this country is not so ignorant to announce their attentions on a social platform, folks. If DHS was really worried about people harming this country, Mayorkas and his minions would be at the southern border controlling what terrorists and drug cartels might be flooding in to the country. (Or Californians coming into Arizona, but that’s a rant for another day.)

The Disinformation Governance Board is nothing more than a government program to stifle free speech, overseen by a hypocritical bureaucrat in bright red lipstick. The DGB needs to be shut down immediately before it grows like a fungus.

In retrospect, I guess Jankowicz is an expert on disinformation.