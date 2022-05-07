JACKSON: Why she helped remains a mystery

An occasional prison escape is fascinating and inevitable. Fascinating mainly because it supports my advocacy of capital punishment. A dead man has never escaped confinement.

The escapee’s risk to society and who the accomplices are also add to the intrigue. And the closer proximity to me the more riveting. Alabama is close enough.

A couple of guys stuck in a place where they don’t want to be and with nothing but time should only be thinking of how to improve their environment by leaving it. That’s how the mind works. What else could be more important?

Not thinking of a cure for any terminal illness, not resolving international conflict, not lowering the price of gas or slowing rate of inflation, not securing our election process. Nothing. Thinking of anything besides just getting the heck out is useless.

On the other hand, how does a person who has time to do everything they want decide to risk it all to help a person who has nothing? How does a person entrusted with prison security throw it all away by participating in an escape? In those cases, the why is most telling.

We don’t know why the high-ranking Alabama prison authority facilitated the escape of a very dangerous man. We only know what has been reported. That the second in command escorted a prisoner from lockup and both have since disappeared, although some background has been provided.

The prison authority was set to retire. She had sold her home at a reported well-below market value and recently bought a used vehicle that may have been used in the escape. We saw video of her alone taking the very large, handcuffed in front and shackled prisoner from the facility and placing him in the back seat of her government vehicle. We also have learned that she fabricated a story about taking the prisoner to the courthouse.

How could this happen? Easily, in this case. Rank has its privileges is a real thing. If you have ever participated in a setting where authority is clearly defined and exhibited, you become quickly acclimated to the unwritten rule. Some people are above the law. Because of her position, the Alabama corrections officer had rank and privilege that allowed her to bypass protocol.

Why this happened is purely speculation at this point. We can only hope it ends well for her and that she will be able to explain her part in helping a dangerous murderer escape. Was her complicity voluntary or forced? Until this ends, we will be inundated with what and how.

We don’t know her state of mind then and now. What we do know and must remember that it is not the mental condition she was in when she began her career in corrections. As with every law enforcement and corrections applicant, you have to be darn near sainthood to qualify.

Again, why and how anyone who successfully endures that process to gain the public trust would risk everything for someone who has nothing is perplexing.

As I wait for something new to develop, I wish for her safety. She will be found. Hopefully alive to explain why she was involved.

Then, if found guilty of voluntarily assisting the escape, I want her to serve her entire three- to five-year sentence she’ll most likely receive while her retirement pension grows in value.

For the prisoner, there is no mystery. Like a wild animal, he was acting instinctually. It would be in the best interest of society if he did not make it back alive and given another chance to think about doing it again.

The whole thing is interesting but not shocking. There is a very old story about a woman who had everything, and she lost it all after listening to a snake.