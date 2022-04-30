Voice of the People: Thoughts on littering and plans for school debt

I was personally shocked when it was reported last week that the State of Illinois spent $42 million last year cleaning up road trash.

What a waste of our taxpayer dollars when all any of us need to do is keep our trash in our vehicles until we get home and dispose of it properly. Wouldn’t anyone rather have that money go to something more important than road trash?

Think about it the next time you decide to throw that fast food bag or drink bottle out of your car.

Also, President Biden has sunk our economy and what is the Democratic answer to fixing it? Spend more money!

Forgive student loans! What about everyone who did the right thing when they finished college and paid off their loans? Our government is completely out of control.

Vicky Petersen

Ashkum