MAREK: Putin has been warning the west for a long time

Most of us have either forgotten or have failed to remember that Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his plans toward the West well before the invasion of Ukraine. He initially announced plans to roll back NATO membership for Eastern Europe, resulting in a hopeful collapse of NATO itself. Weaken the European and American leadership, and the world would be run by Russia and China.

So what he has started is clearly step one of this approach. As many news agencies have reported, that attempt so far has done just the opposite. It has solidified NATO. The recent election of French President Macron showed that France would not elect Marine Le Pen, an admitted admirer of Putin.

However, the Russians even going back to Stalin, do not acknowledge defeats of its forces, past or present. Rather long-term efforts with eventual success have been the mantra of this former Soviet nation, so desirous of regaining its fame of the ’50s and ’60s.

The West has been worried that if it presses too hard in its support of Ukraine, Putin is crazy enough to use nuclear devices. This has fed into his sophisticated campaign against NATO and the United States for a month now. Who wants to have President Biden’s job right now with the decisions he has to make? How much support should we give Ukraine? Where is that red line? Russia has had nuclear weapons and the means to launch them intercontinentally since the early 1950s. So, do we let him conquer the world one piece at a time by this continuing threat of launching the missiles? That would eventually require us to fire ours as well?

Did you know that Mariupol is named for the Virgin Mary? How appropriate. While the Ukrainians have fought magnificently, they are now down to some 100,000 isolated and starving in or around Mariupol. Many are holed up in a steel plant. Putin says that they have conquered the city and there is no reason to obliterate the steel plant. These isolated and brave Ukrainians cannot last forever without food, water and fresh arms. The Russians know well how to surround and kill. They did that quite well in the battle of Stalingrad in the winter of 1942-43. They are patient and will wait out the deaths of these thousands of military and civilian survivors.

Putin is cutting off supply lines for weapons and supplies. At the same time, he is cutting the relief corridors that were in place to remove civilians. So we answer by sending more rockets, missiles, armored vehicles and ammunition. Some of this aid is quite sophisticated, but the Ukrainian people have a very limited supply of soldiers. Even counting the thousands of men who left their wives and children to defend their country, the nation is outgunned, outmanned and out supplied in overwhelming amounts. They cannot do it alone.

And what is next? Poland? Lithuania? Then the Czech Republic?

If we remember anything about the start of World War II, it was probably launched by Chamberlain first agreeing to sacrifice Czechoslovakia to Hitler. But that did not slow the Nazi movement one inch. Before one could fully analyze what the world gained from that gift of one country, Germany was on the move, straight into Poland in September 1939.

I am sure that Mr. Chamberlain felt that the world, and especially England, had had enough with World War I. He believed that his countrymen wanted the sacrifice of Czechoslovakia rather than have another world war.

But gifts to a depraved dictator did not work then and will probably not work now. If we again continue to show our fear of escalation, Putin will continue to win. Threats of prosecution for war crimes are such a joke. Who will try him and will it be in absentia with no final consequence? The ruble is almost back where it was from the low point with our economic sanctions. We grab yachts of the wealthy, but with what results? We need a better plan that realizes that Putin will not stop his aggression with us merely continuing economic sanctions and supplying an undermanned army with weapons.

Ok, then what do we do? I recently read some thoughts of former NATO Supreme Commander Wesley Clark. I quote him when he says, “The overriding lesson of the way in Ukraine is that Western policy, led by the United States, must be more proactive than reactionary, and more grounded in shorter-term military than in longer-term economic measures.”

Here are my thoughts without the benefit of all the intelligence that is available to our leaders. Draw a line in the sand. Announce that armed American and NATO troops will create and protect a passageway to Mariupol for the providing of relief and, if necessary, the removal of those trapped there. Indicate that there will be no exchange of fire unless these troops are fired upon. Make it clear that these troops will be defended with full aerial support from the Air Forces of the West. Dare him. Stop the aggression once. Show him that we mean it. If there is a nuclear exchange, it was going to happen anyway unless we let Putin claim all of Europe. When that succeeds without a holocaust, then we move the troops into protecting Odessa. We call his bluff on two separate occasions and wait for the result.

Dangerous? You bet, but perhaps we can avoid the inevitable World War III as we are seeing it resemble Hitler and his gangs. There is a new process that has been added to the captured areas of Ukraine. It has been labeled “filtration.” This is where the civilian population is filtered out with the murder of potential opponents and resettling those who survived the filter. Makes one historically recall Kristallnacht in 1938 Germany, does it not?