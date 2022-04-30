JACKSON: Illinois law favors criminals, not citizens

Bob Johnson is my kind of guy. My kind of elected official in charge of public safety and fiduciary responsibility. He is the sheriff of Santa Rosa County, Florida.

During a press conference after a wounded home intruder was shot and captured alive, the sheriff invited the unknown homeowner who fired the shot and the wounded robber to attend one of his gun safety courses in order to “learn to shoot a lot better” and “save the taxpayers money.”

I like his “Protect your castle and save public money in the process” motto.

Sheriff deputies arrested a 32-year-old man last week after a report of several homes being invaded.

One homeowner shot the robber but his wound did not stop him from breaking into other homes.

He was still committing crimes when he was caught.

The home and security breacher has a 20-year criminal history dating back to when he was just 13 years old and has served a six-year sentence in prison.

He currently had active felony warrants when he was arrested and was held on a $157,000 bond, facing multiple charges.

Obviously, prison rehabilitation did not work.

Speaking of the habitual criminal, the sheriff said, “He just can’t seem to get the picture that crime does not pay.”

The sheriff went on to add, “We don’t know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not.”

How reassuring is that to know that the law actually supports your right to protect your person and castle and encourages you to do so?

Further advising residents to protect themselves, Johnson said, “If someone is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We’d prefer that you do actually.”

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office offers a gun safety course two Saturdays per month.

Sheriff Johnson advised county residents that if they take the course, “You’ll shoot better and, hopefully, you’ll save the taxpayers’ money.”

What public authority talks with such common sense and reassurance?

Florida is one of 46 states that have some form of “Castle Doctrine” that allows a resident to use deadly force to thwart any threat to your home or person. The law allows: “Deadly force against another if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to defend himself or herself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force.”

How simple and awesome is that?

Florida also has its “Stand Your Ground” law that allows a person to protect themselves anywhere in public.

What do we have in Illinois? A far cry from Florida’s rights.

To protect yourself or property here, “The intruder must enter in a violent, tumultuous, or riotous manner; the homeowner must believe that deadly force is necessary to protect himself or another person inside the dwelling from assault; or the homeowner must believe that deadly force is necessary to stop an intruder from committing a felony offense in the dwelling.”

And before you defend yourself, you’d better check the status of your FOID card. All the responsibility seems to be placed on the law-abiding, homeowner and not the criminal.

So, as an Illinoian, if the criminal quietly enters your home, he’s protected from deadly force by his victim. And the homeowner must ascertain whether the intruder’s intent is felonious?

And in Illinois, it is “mostly up to the prosecutor to determine whether or not a person truly believed that deadly force was necessary.”

What a joke that is. Someone else gets to decide my level of fear?

Someone enters my castle without permission, as long as it’s done quietly, and I have to go through several thought processes before I can protect myself. I have to have a valid gun owner’s permit; I have to determine if I believe I am in harm’s way; I have to make sure the intruder intends to commit more than just a misdemeanor; and I have to consider whether the prosecutor will believe I felt deadly force was necessary.

And criminals in Illinois know this. Unlike Florida, we save criminals and not taxpayers.

Never had an inkling to move to Florida, but I would certainly vote for Sheriff Bob Johnson the Illinois way, often.