CONVERSATIONS: Vindictive response to Disney's political involvement

<strong>Ken:</strong> There is so much going on these days that there are many issues to examine. Of course, the war in eastern Europe grinds on. But there is a column-worthy quirky conflict, a tea-cup tempest, going on in Florida that isn’t getting enough media attention.

Florida legislators have passed and the governor has signed a controversial bill that the Democrats are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” law and the “Parental Bill of Rights.” It applies to families with children under 10 years old, giving parents the right to direct the school curriculum.

The basic directive of the new law is for schools to teach reading and arithmetic but not discuss topics related to gender identification. The law is opposed by teachers’ unions and Democrats in the Legislature. Now, The Walt Disney Co. has aggressively entered the debate vowing to do its best to overturn Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Disney has obviously a huge presence in Florida and its woke California-based executive group is highly pro-LGBT.

<strong>Joe:</strong> When you examine the facts, there are lessons to be learned for both the Republicans, mainly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Walt Disney in this case.

If parents read the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which applies to kids under third grade, most, in my view, would not find it objectionable. However, Disney employs close to 80,000 Florida residents. These employees as a group expressed opposition to the bill to management. Disney then came out and publicly criticized it.

Enter a vindictive governor, who became angry over Disney’s opposition to the bill. As punishment for Disney’s comments, DeSantis had a second bill passed dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has been in existence since 1967 and gives Disney the right to govern its park like a municipality.

People will disagree; however, many feel the governor’s reaction amounts to hateful bully retaliation against a corporation that brings into Florida and local government $5 billion in local and state tax revenue. It is also stupid and dumb.

According to the Miami Herald, repealing Disney’s authority over the district will raise taxes on families in the area by $2,200 each. Why? Because the costs of infrastructure, improvements and maintenance, etc. will now be borne by local government.

The lesson for Disney and other corporations is to avoid taking political and social positions. Speaking out on cultural issues today is a mistake.

<strong>Ken:</strong> The reporting of this story, more than most, depends on the source. I agree that it does not seem unreasonable to allow parents to have the option to instill their own cultural values about sex-related issues in their children ages 5 through 9 without having to compete with outside influence.

Children during these prepuberal years have suggestable minds but are not ready to process ideas about concepts like gender identification. For Disney top management to weigh in on this subject is insane. And according to a Fox News online report, not only did two-thirds of poll respondents support the bill, but also the “silent majority” of Disney Florida employees also in favor of the legislation — a demonstration by 100 or so woke workers notwithstanding.

Also, from what I read, now signed into law by the governor, Disney loses its special status, and the state of Florida and local governmental taxing units will more than make up the costs of providing services to Disney properties. And I cannot see that there is any option for the Disney to close the operation and move on.

Judging by the low approval ratings of the current Washington bunch, Gov. DeSantis is not at risk of losing many votes by taking this position on parents’ rights, the issue that flipped the politics of Virginia in last year’s gubernatorial election.

<strong>Joe:</strong> I had a law professor at the University of Illinois who described dumb decision-making by politicians as “shooting oneself in the foot.” With DeSantis and his bill vis-à-vis Disney, this would be one example.

The Republicans have always been viewed as pro-business and pro-free speech. Punishing one of the largest corporations in the state because they expressed an opinion trying to support a significant base of their employees is not going to sit well with many voters. What happened with Disney could occur with any other corporation in the state voicing some dissent. It amounts to abuse of power. Then there are the tax increases for the families in two Florida counties, which could be much worse than I previously expressed, since the local government may have to pick up Disney’s substantial debt.

Meanwhile, the bill will be appealed by Disney as a First Amendment free speech violation since the legislation resulted from a retaliatory reason for changing the Disney district. Florida tax dollars will be wasted on what is likely to be a losing case for them. Do you remember the Citizens United case, where giving money to a politician by a corporation was held to be constitutionally protected speech? Is Florida going to argue that “actual speech” criticizing Republican legislation is not “speech”?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Of course, the argument is that special privileges or other directives granted by legislation or executive action can be rescinded by legislation or executive action. For example, Calamity Joe ended energy independence and gave us the $100 fill-up with a stroke of his pen on Day One.

The government giveth, and the government taketh away. Taking back Disney’s special arrangement is despite all the Disney dough that has been generously bestowed on lobby activities and campaign contributions for Florida lawmakers. As for the families visiting Disney World, every dad knows he is going to have to unlimber his wallet.

Now, when he gets home, he has a new worry besides how to pay down his Visa card; now, he must worry that his 9-year-old son Vinny, under the influence of Mickey, Donald and Goofy will aspire to portraying himself as Minnie.