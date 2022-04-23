WEBBER: Twitter's days are numbered

Historically, I never thought much of Elon Musk. His company, Tesla, has made him the world’s wealthiest man at $250 billion, yet the company pays no tax. He pays taxes personally, but not Tesla. This is similar to Jeff Bezos and his Amazon company, whom I’ve written about in this column. They’re not doing anything illegal — using the U.S. tax code to their benefit — but still, it doesn’t seem right.

My opinion of Musk though has done an about-face this past few weeks. If he pulls off what he’s trying to do, we can forgive Tesla for not paying taxes. He made news by buying enough stock in social-media-giant Twitter to control 9.2% of the shares, becoming one of the largest stockholders in Twit-world. Shortly after that purchase, he offered to buy the entire company for $43 billion.

This purchase has great ramifications for the United States. I applaud him for taking on this challenge. He’s one of the few persons able to undertake this monumental task, a mission much larger than the $43 billion offer or any tax considerations. The mission is the survival of freedom of speech in this country, which social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and Google are trying to quash.

At a TED Conference recently, Musk stated he believes “it’s very important for there to be an arena for free speech,” implying Twitter censors certain people. He would like to see Twitter’s algorithm open-sourced and available on Github, a platform for sharing software development code, which is way beyond my pay grade — probably explaining why I’m not a billionaire. He also said having Twitter on a public trusted platform and being inclusive is important to the future of civilization. That part even us folks from Chebanse understand.

The intolerant twits at Twitter swiftly tumulted. They don’t take kindly to free speech … well, Conservative speech anyway. This can be qualified by the fact Vladimir Putin has a Twitter account but the former president of the U.S., Donald Trump, and most of his associates have had their accounts deleted for saying mean things.

Twitter comrades feel their right is to delete your account if you say something they don’t agree with, never mind your freedom of speech as guaranteed by that antiquated Constitution that’s in the way of woke liberals. Just the news of Musk’s bid sent many of the Twitter sisters into a tizzy; emergency meetings had to be called to quell their anxieties. Large quantities of Xanax and Quaaludes were surely handed out. Nap pods were full that afternoon.

Twitter’s board of directors quickly decided Musk’s offer to be a “hostile takeover,” voting unanimously to adopt a “poison pill” position to block Musk from increasing his stake in the company.

This also may be above my pay grade, but it seems odd when considering the $43 billion bid is $54.20 per share, a 15% gain to shareholders, as the stock was trading at about $47 per share at the time of the offering. For the first time in memory, it seems like the board of a corporation put their shameless greed aside in order to censor people who don’t agree with them or may actually have facts.

The media went into action to work against Musk as well. When billionaire Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon decided to buy his own personal newspaper, the Washington Compost, Business Insider said of the transaction, “… the buy makes a fascinating cultural transition in America.” However, when Musk made his offer, Business Insider said, “… Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter represents a chilling new threat: billionaire trolls taking over social media.” Trolls?

Jeff Bezos’, Washington Compost actually published an op-ed from Ellen Pao calling for regulations “to prevent rich people from controlling our channels of communication.” Do these people even read what they are publishing? Wonder what Michael Bloomberg and Ted Turner would think about Ms. Pao’s hair-brained idea?

Musk has said if blocked, he does have a Plan B, but did not elaborate on what it might be. Methinks he’s planning a competitor to Twitter, which would surely drive the stock price down on Twitter. Hey Elon, if you build it, we will come.

Shout out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for dumping busloads of illegal immigrants in broad daylight in front of FOX News in Washington, D.C. Two suggestions, sir: 1) Send some to Wilmington Delaware and 2) stop giving them free cell phones. Imitating Obama is never a good look.

Speaking of shout-outs to governors, how about Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill making the performing of an abortion a felony except in case of emergency? Two days later Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill reducing the 24-week moratorium on abortions down to 15 weeks.

We need more governors like these fellas.