Voice of the People: There must be short-term plans for Beckman Harbor

There must be short-term plans for Beckman Harbor

It’s about priorities!

I am a resident of Kankakee and live along the Kankakee on the “boating part” of the river. I am a 30+ year boater, life member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club and have been involved with issues related to the Kankakee River (Alliance to Restore the Kankakee, Kankakee River Basin Partnership, annual River Cleanup, etc.) for many years.

I am pleased and excited about the riverfront project and agree that its development is important to the successful future of the City of Kankakee and the county as a whole.

The entire county will reap benefits from this project. We should encourage both the local residents as well as those from outside the area to enjoy our beautiful river and the many parks along its banks. The Kankakee Valley Park District has responsibility for several riverside parks, including Beckman Park with its harbor and two boat launch facilities, and River Road Park which also includes a launch ramp near its boundary with Kankakee Community College.

I understand that KVPD has pledged to contribute $30k toward hiring someone to promote the riverfront project by seeking contributions, gifts, grant funds, etc. for its implementation. With all of the park district’s assets adjacent to the river, this seems appropriate.

However, I am concerned that KVPD has not properly addressed issues related to its current river-related amenities. I am speaking of the unfortunate destruction of the Beckman Park Harbor and the decision to indefinitely close the harbor as well as the adjacent boat ramp. I understand that it will take time to develop a plan of action and locate sources of funding to implement the necessary restorations to the harbor facilities.

Even with the most optimistic schedule, it will likely take several years to complete the repairs necessary to allow the harbor to reopen. Does this mean that it will also be several years before the Beckman boat launch will be reopened? What are boaters (both local and out of town) to do in the meantime? Does the KVPD board have a plan to address this issue? If so, please let it be known.

KVBC has three sites for launching boats.

All three are in need of repairs, but the Beckman ramp adjacent to the harbor is the best and most used of the three sites. I believe it is imperative that KVPD seriously consider what can be done to make interim repairs as needed to allow the Beckman ramp to be open for use while the Harbor restoration plans are developed and implemented.

If the Beckman Harbor ramp cannot be used, then one of the other two locations should be evaluated and improved for use.

It seems contradictory for the KVPD to support the riverfront project development with its presumed future benefits while deciding to indefinitely shut down one of the best and most utilized existing river access amenities. We should do all we can to promote river access and enjoyment.

I am afraid that if we don’t, people will just go elsewhere and we may not get them back in a few years when the harbor is repaired and our riverfront development project’s first phase has been implemented.

Keeping the Beckman Harbor boat ramp open should be a priority for the KVPD board!