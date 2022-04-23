SHAW: Honoring exceptional Illinois leadership

It is often dispiriting to follow national and international news.

There is the seemingly endless pandemic, war raging in Ukraine, soaring inflation in America, fierce partisan battles in Washington, and the still-smoldering embers from the attempted insurrection last year that could have upended our democracy.

Without ignoring the turbulence disrupting the country and the world, it is important to appreciate positive things that are happening in our communities and to celebrate the leaders who are striving mightily — although sometimes quietly — to advance the public good.

Last year, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar launched the Simon-Edgar Statesmanship Award to honor exceptional leadership in Illinois by state and local government officials.

The award is presented annually to leaders who display unusual vision, courage, compassion, civility, effectiveness and bipartisanship in their work for their communities and for Illinois.

The nomination process for this year’s Simon-Edgar Award opened on April 1 and we are accepting nominations until June 1.

To nominate a candidate or candidates, please write a brief letter describing how the person has displayed the qualities of statesmanship outlined above.

Please send an email to PaulSimonInstitute@siu.edu or send your letter to Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Southern Illinois University, Mail Code 4429, 1231 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale, IL, 62901-4304. The recipient of the 2022 Simon-Edgar Award will be announced in early August.

Gov. Edgar and I are eager to receive and review nominations about inspiring leaders in Illinois — mayors who are crafting imaginative plans for their cities and making hard decisions to realize their aspirations, city council members who are preparing constructive long-term strategies for their communities, and state legislators and constitutional officers who are willing to break from party orthodoxy to advance solutions that improve the lives of fellow Illinoisans.

For our inaugural award last year, we selected 11 Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly who supported a critical budget package in July 2017, breaking from their party in the interest of fiscal solvency for Illinois.

That budget ended a two-year fiscal stalemate that tarnished Illinois’ reputation, damaged schools, battered the state’s credit rating, and led to about $15 billion in unpaid bills.

The budget that emerged allowed Illinois to avoid further downgrading of its debt.

It also ensured that Illinois state government would resume regular operations.

The 2017 budget paved the way for subsequent fiscal progress in the state as reflected in upgrades to Illinois’ credit by several rating agencies.

Last year, political, academic and business leaders, as well as interested Illinoisians, submitted dozens of nominations of mayors, city and county officials and state legislators for the inaugural Simon-Edgar Award.

These nominations were inspiring and confirm that statesmanship is alive and well in the Prairie State.

I am confident that the nominations we receive this year will identify exceptional leaders who are improving Illinois and give us all reason to be hopeful about the future.